After another uninspiring offseason, the Boston Red Sox are falling behind the competition. It has been a frustrating and aggravating few months for Red Sox fans. While their rivals add to their talent-filled rosters, Boston is doing their best to hang on to whatever talent they have left.

In the latest show of disapproval from the fanbase, owner John Henry was showered with boos at Fenway Park. The club has failed to sign any big-name players, focusing instead on balancing their 2023 payroll and picking up bargain contracts. The inability to re-sign fan favorite Xander Bogaerts seems to have been the final straw for fans, and their frustration is now boiling over.

Boston Red Sox insider John Tomase gave his views on the club's roster and their chances next season:

"Not only do they look bad on paper, they're almost completely devoid of star power," John Tomase said.

Tomase made the observation in his most recent article on NBC Sports.

The Red Sox finished last in the American League East with a 78-84. They trailed the New York Yankees by 21 games at the end of the year.

"God forbid they reach the point of no return with Devers or there'll be no one to cheer, except maybe manager Alex Cora," John Tomase said.

The Baltimore Orioles, the team with the lowest payroll in the league, according to Spotrac, finished with five more wins than the Sox.

NBC Sports Boston @NBCSBoston



reacts to fans booing Red Sox (and Penguins ) owner John Henry during the Winter Classic at Fenway this afternoon "Every bit of outrage Red Sox fans feel is justified, I don't care how many World Series they've won." @jtomase reacts to fans booing Red Sox (and Penguins) owner John Henry during the Winter Classic at Fenway this afternoon "Every bit of outrage Red Sox fans feel is justified, I don't care how many World Series they've won."@jtomase reacts to fans booing Red Sox (and Penguins 😒) owner John Henry during the Winter Classic at Fenway this afternoon https://t.co/hxt6WhcKZE

"'Every bit of outrage Red Sox fans feel is justified, I don't care how many World Series they've won.' @jtomase reacts to fans booing Red Sox (and Penguins) owner John Henry during the Winter Classic at Fenway this afternoon" - NBC Sports Boston

While the Yankees, New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres continue to spend big, Boston has remained conservative in the offseason.

The club signed veteran reliever Kenley Jansen and added international free agent Masataka Yoshida. Neither of the signings did much to inspire an ailing fanbase.

The Boston Red Sox will need to bring in high-profile players after finishing last in the AL East

Rafael Devers celebrates with Xander Bogaerts after hitting a Grand Slam against the Baltimore Orioles

Not long ago, the Boston Red Sox were competing at the highest level. The organization has won four World Series titles since 2004 and two over the previous decade. They won a whopping 108 games back in 2018 and went on to defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX The Boston Red Sox and 3B Rafael Devers have agreed to a $17.5M deal for the 2023 season to avoid arbitration, per @JeffPassan The Boston Red Sox and 3B Rafael Devers have agreed to a $17.5M deal for the 2023 season to avoid arbitration, per @JeffPassan https://t.co/QjOloLY8i7

"The Boston Red Sox and 3B Rafael Devers have agreed to a $17.5M deal for the 2023 season to avoid arbitration, per @JeffPassan" - FOX Sports: MLB

Yet little remains from the 2018 team. Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez have chosen to take their talents out west with the Dodgers. Nathan Eovaldi recently signed with the Texas Rangers and Xander Bogaerts with the San Diego Padres.

The Boston Red Sox are desperately in need of some reinforcements and, more importantly, a marquee signing. The club recently signed power-hitting Dominican star Rafael Devers to a $17.5 million deal for 2023. The ownership will be expected to do more to satisfy a fanbase that has now developed a taste for winning.

Poll : 0 votes