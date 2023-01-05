The Boston Red Sox have reportedly agreed to terms with their star third baseman Rafael Devers. The deal is worth 332 million dollars and ties Rafael Devers to the team for a very long time. The 11 year extension will begin in 2024 and makes Devers one of the highest paid players in the MLB.

If anybody deserves a contract like this, it is the star third baseman Devers. Not only was he an integral part of their 2018 World Series championship win, he is still one of the best young players in the sport. He is a two-time All-Star that will certainly rack up more. He will now be doing so with the team he started with, the Boston Red Sox.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic provided the contract details via Twitter.

Ken Rosenthal @Ken_Rosenthal Source confirms: Rafael Devers in agreement with Red Sox on 11-year, $331M extension that begins in 2024. Deal includes $20M signing bonus. First with agreement was Carlos Baerga. Amount is indeed $331M, not $332M. Source confirms: Rafael Devers in agreement with Red Sox on 11-year, $331M extension that begins in 2024. Deal includes $20M signing bonus. First with agreement was Carlos Baerga. Amount is indeed $331M, not $332M.

"Rafael Devers in agreement with Red Sox on 11-year, $331M extension that begins in 2024. Deal includes $20M signing bonus" - Ken Rosenthal

Devers is one of the top players in the MLB and will now be a foundational player for the Red Sox for a very long time.

The Boston Red Sox needed to sign Rafael Devers long-term this offseason, and now they have

Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees

After losing Xander Bogaerts to the San Diego Padres and not spending much in free agency, many fans were pessimistic about this extension. Some doubted the team would be willing to pay the high price tag. Thankfully, they were able to come to an agreement that both sides are likely happy with.

This highlight video posted to YouTube shows how important Devers is to the Red Sox.

The Red Sox found their franchise player, and have now ensured that he will be with the team for a long time.

Poll : 0 votes