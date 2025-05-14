MLB Lineups Today: Complete Batting Orders and Starting Pitchers for Red Sox vs. Tigers, Pirates vs. Mets & More | May 14, 2025 

It's a busy Wednesday afternoon in Major League Baseball, with all 30 teams in action and multiple storylines to track. The Boston Red Sox are continuing their road trip in Detroit, where they send up touted rookie Hunter Dobbins against Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal, who has emerged as one of the American League's most reliable arms this season.

Meanwhile, the New York Yankees wrap up their West Coast swing in Seattle, and fans should also circle the Philadelphia Phillies versus St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers versus Cleveland Guardians as intriguing midweek matchups.

With divisional-deciding showdowns, ace pitching duels and some sleeper bats heating up, today’s slate promises fireworks from coast to coast.

Minnesota Twins vs. Baltimore Orioles

Minnesota Twins (Away Team):

CF Byron Buxton

DH Trevor Larnach

1B Ty France

2B Brooks Lee

SS Carlos Correa

C Ryan Jeffers

RF Willi Castro

3B Royce Lewis

LF Harrison Bader

SP: Bailey Ober

Baltimore Orioles (Home Team):

CF Cedric Mullins

C Adley Rutschman

SS Gunnar Henderson

1B Ryan Mountcastle

DH Ryan O'Hearn

RF Tyler O'Neill

2B Jackson Holliday

LF Heston Kjerstad

3B Emmanuel Rivera

SP: Dean Kremer

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Philadelphia Phillies

St. Louis Cardinals (Away Team):

LF Lars Nootbaar

SS Masyn Winn

2B Brendan Donovan

3B Nolan Arenado

1B Willson Contreras

C Ivan Herrera

DH Alec Burleson

RF Jordan Walker

CF Victor Scott

SP: Erick Fedde

Philadelphia Phillies (Home Team):

2B Bryson Stott

SS Trea Turner

1B Bryce Harper

DH Kyle Schwarber

RF Nick Castellanos

LF Max Kepler

C J.T. Realmuto

3B Alec Bohm

CF Brandon Marsh

SP: Jesus Luzardo

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cleveland Guardians

Milwaukee Brewers (Away Team):

RF Sal Frelick

CF Jackson Chourio

DH Christian Yelich

C William Contreras

2B Brice Turang

1B Rhys Hoskins

LF Jake Bauers

SS Joey Ortiz

3B Caleb Durbin

SP: Logan Henderson

Cleveland Guardians (Home Team):

LF Steven Kwan

3B Jose Ramirez

1B Carlos Santana

DH Kyle Manzardo

RF Jhonkensy Noel

SS Gabriel Arias

CF Angel Martinez

2B Will Wilson

C Austin Hedges

SP: Gavin Williams

Minnesota Twins vs. Baltimore Orioles (Game 2)

Minnesota Twins (Away Team):

CF Byron Buxton

C Ryan Jeffers

1B Ty France

SS Carlos Correa

3B Royce Lewis

2B Brooks Lee

DH Jonah Bride

RF Harrison Bader

LF Willi Castro

SP: Simeon Woods Richardson

Baltimore Orioles (Home Team):

CF Cedric Mullins

C Adley Rutschman

SS Gunnar Henderson

1B Ryan Mountcastle

DH Ryan O'Hearn

RF Tyler O'Neill

2B Jackson Holliday

LF Heston Kjerstad

3B Emmanuel Rivera

SP: Chayce McDermott

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants

Arizona Diamondbacks (Away Team):

RF Corbin Carroll

2B Ketel Marte

DH Pavin Smith

1B Josh Naylor

3B Eugenio Suarez

C Gabriel Moreno

LF Lourdes Gurriel

CF Alek Thomas

SS Geraldo Perdomo

SP: Eduardo Rodriguez

San Francisco Giants (Home Team):

LF Heliot Ramos

SS Willy Adames

CF Jung Hoo Lee

3B Matt Chapman

DH Wilmer Flores

RF Luis Matos

1B David Villar

C Patrick Bailey

2B Casey Schmitt

SP: Jordan Hicks

New York Yankees vs. Seattle Mariners

New York Yankees (Away Team):

CF Trent Grisham

RF Aaron Judge

DH Ben Rice

1B Paul Goldschmidt

LF Cody Bellinger

SS Anthony Volpe

C Austin Wells

3B DJ LeMahieu

2B Oswald Peraza

SP: Will Warren

Seattle Mariners (Home Team):

SS J.P. Crawford

DH Jorge Polanco

CF Julio Rodriguez

C Cal Raleigh

LF Randy Arozarena

1B Rowdy Tellez

RF Leody Taveras

2B Dylan Moore

3B Blake Williamson

SP: Luis Castillo

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Philadelphia Phillies (Game 2)

St. Louis Cardinals (Away Team):

LF Lars Nootbaar

SS Masyn Winn

2B Brendan Donovan

3B Nolan Arenado

1B Willson Contreras

C Ivan Herrera

DH Alec Burleson

RF Jordan Walker

CF Victor Scott

SP: Sonny Gray

Philadelphia Phillies (Home Team):

2B Bryson Stott

SS Trea Turner

1B Bryce Harper

DH Kyle Schwarber

RF Nick Castellanos

LF Max Kepler

C J.T. Realmuto

3B Alec Bohm

CF Brandon Marsh

SP: Aaron Nola

Boston Red Sox vs. Detroit Tigers

Boston Red Sox (Away Team):

LF Jarren Duran

DH Rafael Devers

3B Alex Bregman

2B Kody Campbell

SS Trevor Story

RF Wilyer Abreu

1B Nick Sogard

C Omar Narvaez

CF Ceddanne Rafaela

SP: Hunter Dobbins

Detroit Tigers (Home Team):

DH Kerry Carpenter

2B Gleyber Torres

RF Zach McKinstry

LF Riley Greene

1B Spencer Torkelson

SS Trey Sweeney

C Dillon Dingler

3B Jace Jung

CF Javier Baez

SP: Tarik Skubal

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Tampa Bay Rays (Away Team):

LF Colton Simpson

2B Brandon Lowe

3B Junior Caminero

1B Jonathan Aranda

CF Kameron Misner

SS Taylor Walls

RF Travis Jankowski

DH Christopher Morel

C Ben Rortvedt

SP: Ryan Pepiot

Toronto Blue Jays (Home Team):

SS Bo Bichette

1B Vladimir Guerrero

DH Anthony Santander

RF George Springer

CF Daulton Varsho

C Alejandro Kirk

3B Addison Barger

2B Ernie Clement

LF Nathan Lukes

SP: Chris Bassitt

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. New York Mets

Pittsburgh Pirates (Away Team):

CF Oneil Cruz

RF Bryan Reynolds

DH Andrew McCutchen

C Joey Bart

3B Ke’Bryan Hayes

1B Matt Gorski

LF Tommy Pham

2B Adam Frazier

SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa

SP: Bailey Falter

New York Mets (Home Team):

SS Francisco Lindor

RF Juan Soto

1B Pete Alonso

3B Mark Vientos

LF Brandon Nimmo

DH Starling Marte

C Francisco Alvarez

2B Luisangel Acuna

CF Tyrone Taylor

SP: Clay Holmes

Chicago White Sox vs. Cincinnati Reds

Chicago White Sox (Away Team):

SS Chase Meidroth

3B Miguel Vargas

C Edgar Quero

CF Luis Robert

DH Andrew Vaughn

1B Tim Elko

2B Lenyn Sosa

LF Bryce Baldwin

RF Michael Taylor

SP: Davis Martin

Cincinnati Reds (Home Team):

CF TJ Friedl

3B Santiago Espinal

SS Elly De La Cruz

DH Austin Hays

LF Gavin Lux

1B Spencer Steer

C Tyler Stephenson

2B Matt McLain

RF Will Benson

SP: Nick Lodolo

Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves

Washington Nationals (Away Team):

SS CJ Abrams

LF James Wood

1B Nathaniel Lowe

C Keibert Ruiz

DH Josh Bell

RF Dylan Crews

3B Jose Tena

2B Amed Rosario

CF Jacob Young

SP: Mitchell Parker

Atlanta Braves (Home Team):

LF Alex Verdugo

3B Austin Riley

DH Marcell Ozuna

1B Matt Olson

2B Ozzie Albies

C Sean Murphy

RF Eli White

CF Michael Harris

SS Nick Allen

SP: Bryce Elder

Miami Marlins vs. Chicago Cubs

Miami Marlins (Away Team):

SS Xavier Edwards

RF Jesus Sanchez

C Alexander Ramirez

1B Eric Wagaman

LF Kyle Stowers

3B Connor Norby

DH Matt Mervis

CF Derek Hill

2B Jose Sanoja

SP: Ryan Weathers

Chicago Cubs (Home Team):

CF Pete Crow-Armstrong

RF Kyle Tucker

LF Seiya Suzuki

C Carson Kelly

1B Justin Turner

2B Nico Hoerner

SS Dansby Swanson

DH Moises Ballesteros

3B Jon Berti

SP: Jameson Taillon

Colorado Rockies vs. Texas Rangers

Colorado Rockies (Away Team):

CF Brenton Doyle

LF Jordan Beck

3B Ryan McMahon

DH Hunter Goodman

1B Michael Toglia

RF Sean Bouchard

C Jacob Stallings

SS Alan Trejo

2B Adael Amador

SP: Antonio Senzatela

Texas Rangers (Home Team):

SS Josh Smith

LF Wyatt Langford

DH Joc Pederson

RF Adolis Garcia

2B Marcus Semien

CF Evan Carter

C Jonah Heim

1B Jake Burger

3B Josh Jung

SP: Patrick Corbin

Kansas City Royals vs. Houston Astros

Kansas City Royals (Away Team):

3B Jonathan India

SS Bobby Witt

1B Vinnie Pasquantino

DH Salvador Perez

LF Mark Canha

2B Maikel Garcia

RF Hunter Renfroe

C Freddy Fermin

CF Drew Waters

SP: Michael Lorenzen

Houston Astros (Home Team):

SS Jeremy Pena

DH Jose Altuve

3B Isaac Paredes

1B Christian Walker

C Yainer Diaz

CF Jake Meyers

LF Zach Dezenzo

2B Brendan Rodgers

RF Cam Smith

SP: Colton Gordon

Los Angeles Angels vs. San Diego Padres

Los Angeles Angels (Away Team):

SS Zach Neto

1B Nolan Schanuel

LF Taylor Ward

DH Jorge Soler

C Logan O'Hoppe

3B Yoan Moncada

2B Luis Rengifo

RF Jo Adell

CF Kyren Paris

SP: Kyle Hendricks

San Diego Padres (Home Team):

RF Fernando Tatis

1B Luis Arraez

3B Manny Machado

CF Jackson Merrill

SS Xander Bogaerts

2B Jake Cronenworth

DH Gavin Sheets

LF Jason Heyward

C Elias Diaz

SP: Randy Vasquez

Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Oakland Athletics (Away Team):

SS Jacob Wilson

LF Tyler Soderstrom

DH Brent Rooker

C Shea Langeliers

CF JJ Bleday

3B Miguel Andujar

RF Lawrence Butler

2B Luis Urias

1B Nick Kurtz

SP: Gunnar Hoglund

Los Angeles Dodgers (Home Team):

DH Shohei Ohtani

SS Mookie Betts

1B Freddie Freeman

C Will Smith

3B Max Muncy

RF Andy Pages

LF Michael Conforto

2B Hyeseong Kim

CF James Outman

SP: Yoshinobu Yamamoto

