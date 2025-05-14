MLB Lineups Today: Complete Batting Orders and Starting Pitchers for Red Sox vs. Tigers, Pirates vs. Mets & More | May 14, 2025 

It's a busy Wednesday afternoon in Major League Baseball, with all 30 teams in action and multiple storylines to track. The Boston Red Sox are continuing their road trip in Detroit, where they send up touted rookie Hunter Dobbins against Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal, who has emerged as one of the American League's most reliable arms this season.
Meanwhile, the New York Yankees wrap up their West Coast swing in Seattle, and fans should also circle the Philadelphia Phillies versus St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers versus Cleveland Guardians as intriguing midweek matchups.
With divisional-deciding showdowns, ace pitching duels and some sleeper bats heating up, today’s slate promises fireworks from coast to coast.
Minnesota Twins vs. Baltimore Orioles
Minnesota Twins (Away Team):
- CF Byron Buxton
- DH Trevor Larnach
- 1B Ty France
- 2B Brooks Lee
- SS Carlos Correa
- C Ryan Jeffers
- RF Willi Castro
- 3B Royce Lewis
- LF Harrison Bader
- SP: Bailey Ober
Baltimore Orioles (Home Team):
- CF Cedric Mullins
- C Adley Rutschman
- SS Gunnar Henderson
- 1B Ryan Mountcastle
- DH Ryan O'Hearn
- RF Tyler O'Neill
- 2B Jackson Holliday
- LF Heston Kjerstad
- 3B Emmanuel Rivera
- SP: Dean Kremer
St. Louis Cardinals vs. Philadelphia Phillies
St. Louis Cardinals (Away Team):
- LF Lars Nootbaar
- SS Masyn Winn
- 2B Brendan Donovan
- 3B Nolan Arenado
- 1B Willson Contreras
- C Ivan Herrera
- DH Alec Burleson
- RF Jordan Walker
- CF Victor Scott
- SP: Erick Fedde
Philadelphia Phillies (Home Team):
- 2B Bryson Stott
- SS Trea Turner
- 1B Bryce Harper
- DH Kyle Schwarber
- RF Nick Castellanos
- LF Max Kepler
- C J.T. Realmuto
- 3B Alec Bohm
- CF Brandon Marsh
- SP: Jesus Luzardo
Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cleveland Guardians
Milwaukee Brewers (Away Team):
- RF Sal Frelick
- CF Jackson Chourio
- DH Christian Yelich
- C William Contreras
- 2B Brice Turang
- 1B Rhys Hoskins
- LF Jake Bauers
- SS Joey Ortiz
- 3B Caleb Durbin
- SP: Logan Henderson
Cleveland Guardians (Home Team):
- LF Steven Kwan
- 3B Jose Ramirez
- 1B Carlos Santana
- DH Kyle Manzardo
- RF Jhonkensy Noel
- SS Gabriel Arias
- CF Angel Martinez
- 2B Will Wilson
- C Austin Hedges
- SP: Gavin Williams
Minnesota Twins vs. Baltimore Orioles (Game 2)
Minnesota Twins (Away Team):
- CF Byron Buxton
- C Ryan Jeffers
- 1B Ty France
- SS Carlos Correa
- 3B Royce Lewis
- 2B Brooks Lee
- DH Jonah Bride
- RF Harrison Bader
- LF Willi Castro
- SP: Simeon Woods Richardson
Baltimore Orioles (Home Team):
- CF Cedric Mullins
- C Adley Rutschman
- SS Gunnar Henderson
- 1B Ryan Mountcastle
- DH Ryan O'Hearn
- RF Tyler O'Neill
- 2B Jackson Holliday
- LF Heston Kjerstad
- 3B Emmanuel Rivera
- SP: Chayce McDermott
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants
Arizona Diamondbacks (Away Team):
- RF Corbin Carroll
- 2B Ketel Marte
- DH Pavin Smith
- 1B Josh Naylor
- 3B Eugenio Suarez
- C Gabriel Moreno
- LF Lourdes Gurriel
- CF Alek Thomas
- SS Geraldo Perdomo
- SP: Eduardo Rodriguez
San Francisco Giants (Home Team):
- LF Heliot Ramos
- SS Willy Adames
- CF Jung Hoo Lee
- 3B Matt Chapman
- DH Wilmer Flores
- RF Luis Matos
- 1B David Villar
- C Patrick Bailey
- 2B Casey Schmitt
- SP: Jordan Hicks
New York Yankees vs. Seattle Mariners
New York Yankees (Away Team):
- CF Trent Grisham
- RF Aaron Judge
- DH Ben Rice
- 1B Paul Goldschmidt
- LF Cody Bellinger
- SS Anthony Volpe
- C Austin Wells
- 3B DJ LeMahieu
- 2B Oswald Peraza
- SP: Will Warren
Seattle Mariners (Home Team):
- SS J.P. Crawford
- DH Jorge Polanco
- CF Julio Rodriguez
- C Cal Raleigh
- LF Randy Arozarena
- 1B Rowdy Tellez
- RF Leody Taveras
- 2B Dylan Moore
- 3B Blake Williamson
- SP: Luis Castillo
St. Louis Cardinals vs. Philadelphia Phillies (Game 2)
St. Louis Cardinals (Away Team):
- LF Lars Nootbaar
- SS Masyn Winn
- 2B Brendan Donovan
- 3B Nolan Arenado
- 1B Willson Contreras
- C Ivan Herrera
- DH Alec Burleson
- RF Jordan Walker
- CF Victor Scott
- SP: Sonny Gray
Philadelphia Phillies (Home Team):
- 2B Bryson Stott
- SS Trea Turner
- 1B Bryce Harper
- DH Kyle Schwarber
- RF Nick Castellanos
- LF Max Kepler
- C J.T. Realmuto
- 3B Alec Bohm
- CF Brandon Marsh
- SP: Aaron Nola
Boston Red Sox vs. Detroit Tigers
Boston Red Sox (Away Team):
- LF Jarren Duran
- DH Rafael Devers
- 3B Alex Bregman
- 2B Kody Campbell
- SS Trevor Story
- RF Wilyer Abreu
- 1B Nick Sogard
- C Omar Narvaez
- CF Ceddanne Rafaela
- SP: Hunter Dobbins
Detroit Tigers (Home Team):
- DH Kerry Carpenter
- 2B Gleyber Torres
- RF Zach McKinstry
- LF Riley Greene
- 1B Spencer Torkelson
- SS Trey Sweeney
- C Dillon Dingler
- 3B Jace Jung
- CF Javier Baez
- SP: Tarik Skubal
Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays
Tampa Bay Rays (Away Team):
- LF Colton Simpson
- 2B Brandon Lowe
- 3B Junior Caminero
- 1B Jonathan Aranda
- CF Kameron Misner
- SS Taylor Walls
- RF Travis Jankowski
- DH Christopher Morel
- C Ben Rortvedt
- SP: Ryan Pepiot
Toronto Blue Jays (Home Team):
- SS Bo Bichette
- 1B Vladimir Guerrero
- DH Anthony Santander
- RF George Springer
- CF Daulton Varsho
- C Alejandro Kirk
- 3B Addison Barger
- 2B Ernie Clement
- LF Nathan Lukes
- SP: Chris Bassitt
Pittsburgh Pirates vs. New York Mets
Pittsburgh Pirates (Away Team):
- CF Oneil Cruz
- RF Bryan Reynolds
- DH Andrew McCutchen
- C Joey Bart
- 3B Ke’Bryan Hayes
- 1B Matt Gorski
- LF Tommy Pham
- 2B Adam Frazier
- SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
- SP: Bailey Falter
New York Mets (Home Team):
- SS Francisco Lindor
- RF Juan Soto
- 1B Pete Alonso
- 3B Mark Vientos
- LF Brandon Nimmo
- DH Starling Marte
- C Francisco Alvarez
- 2B Luisangel Acuna
- CF Tyrone Taylor
- SP: Clay Holmes
Chicago White Sox vs. Cincinnati Reds
Chicago White Sox (Away Team):
- SS Chase Meidroth
- 3B Miguel Vargas
- C Edgar Quero
- CF Luis Robert
- DH Andrew Vaughn
- 1B Tim Elko
- 2B Lenyn Sosa
- LF Bryce Baldwin
- RF Michael Taylor
- SP: Davis Martin
Cincinnati Reds (Home Team):
- CF TJ Friedl
- 3B Santiago Espinal
- SS Elly De La Cruz
- DH Austin Hays
- LF Gavin Lux
- 1B Spencer Steer
- C Tyler Stephenson
- 2B Matt McLain
- RF Will Benson
- SP: Nick Lodolo
Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves
Washington Nationals (Away Team):
- SS CJ Abrams
- LF James Wood
- 1B Nathaniel Lowe
- C Keibert Ruiz
- DH Josh Bell
- RF Dylan Crews
- 3B Jose Tena
- 2B Amed Rosario
- CF Jacob Young
- SP: Mitchell Parker
Atlanta Braves (Home Team):
- LF Alex Verdugo
- 3B Austin Riley
- DH Marcell Ozuna
- 1B Matt Olson
- 2B Ozzie Albies
- C Sean Murphy
- RF Eli White
- CF Michael Harris
- SS Nick Allen
- SP: Bryce Elder
Miami Marlins vs. Chicago Cubs
Miami Marlins (Away Team):
- SS Xavier Edwards
- RF Jesus Sanchez
- C Alexander Ramirez
- 1B Eric Wagaman
- LF Kyle Stowers
- 3B Connor Norby
- DH Matt Mervis
- CF Derek Hill
- 2B Jose Sanoja
- SP: Ryan Weathers
Chicago Cubs (Home Team):
- CF Pete Crow-Armstrong
- RF Kyle Tucker
- LF Seiya Suzuki
- C Carson Kelly
- 1B Justin Turner
- 2B Nico Hoerner
- SS Dansby Swanson
- DH Moises Ballesteros
- 3B Jon Berti
- SP: Jameson Taillon
Colorado Rockies vs. Texas Rangers
Colorado Rockies (Away Team):
- CF Brenton Doyle
- LF Jordan Beck
- 3B Ryan McMahon
- DH Hunter Goodman
- 1B Michael Toglia
- RF Sean Bouchard
- C Jacob Stallings
- SS Alan Trejo
- 2B Adael Amador
- SP: Antonio Senzatela
Texas Rangers (Home Team):
- SS Josh Smith
- LF Wyatt Langford
- DH Joc Pederson
- RF Adolis Garcia
- 2B Marcus Semien
- CF Evan Carter
- C Jonah Heim
- 1B Jake Burger
- 3B Josh Jung
- SP: Patrick Corbin
Kansas City Royals vs. Houston Astros
Kansas City Royals (Away Team):
- 3B Jonathan India
- SS Bobby Witt
- 1B Vinnie Pasquantino
- DH Salvador Perez
- LF Mark Canha
- 2B Maikel Garcia
- RF Hunter Renfroe
- C Freddy Fermin
- CF Drew Waters
- SP: Michael Lorenzen
Houston Astros (Home Team):
- SS Jeremy Pena
- DH Jose Altuve
- 3B Isaac Paredes
- 1B Christian Walker
- C Yainer Diaz
- CF Jake Meyers
- LF Zach Dezenzo
- 2B Brendan Rodgers
- RF Cam Smith
- SP: Colton Gordon
Los Angeles Angels vs. San Diego Padres
Los Angeles Angels (Away Team):
- SS Zach Neto
- 1B Nolan Schanuel
- LF Taylor Ward
- DH Jorge Soler
- C Logan O'Hoppe
- 3B Yoan Moncada
- 2B Luis Rengifo
- RF Jo Adell
- CF Kyren Paris
- SP: Kyle Hendricks
San Diego Padres (Home Team):
- RF Fernando Tatis
- 1B Luis Arraez
- 3B Manny Machado
- CF Jackson Merrill
- SS Xander Bogaerts
- 2B Jake Cronenworth
- DH Gavin Sheets
- LF Jason Heyward
- C Elias Diaz
- SP: Randy Vasquez
Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
Oakland Athletics (Away Team):
- SS Jacob Wilson
- LF Tyler Soderstrom
- DH Brent Rooker
- C Shea Langeliers
- CF JJ Bleday
- 3B Miguel Andujar
- RF Lawrence Butler
- 2B Luis Urias
- 1B Nick Kurtz
- SP: Gunnar Hoglund
Los Angeles Dodgers (Home Team):
- DH Shohei Ohtani
- SS Mookie Betts
- 1B Freddie Freeman
- C Will Smith
- 3B Max Muncy
- RF Andy Pages
- LF Michael Conforto
- 2B Hyeseong Kim
- CF James Outman
- SP: Yoshinobu Yamamoto