  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • MLB Lineups Today: Dodgers vs. Mets, Padres vs. Giants Starting Pitchers, Batting Orders, and Player Updates | June 2, 2025

MLB Lineups Today: Dodgers vs. Mets, Padres vs. Giants Starting Pitchers, Batting Orders, and Player Updates | June 2, 2025

By Shubham Soni
Modified Jun 02, 2025 10:30 GMT
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets - Source: Imagn
MLB Lineups Today: Dodgers vs. Mets, Padres vs. Giants Starting Pitchers, Batting Orders, and Player Updates | June 2, 2025 - Source: Imagn

June 2 isn’t just another date on the MLB calendar, it’s a night built for statement wins and superstar moments. In Los Angeles, the Mets and Dodgers collide in a game oozing with postseason tension. Shohei Ohtani, MLB’s home run leader, looks to launch another into the night sky while Freddie Freeman and Will Smith keep the Dodgers’ offense humming. The Mets counter with Pete Alonso’s power stroke and Francisco Lindor’s clutch bat, while Paul Blackburn makes his season debut against flamethrower Dustin May in a matchup fit for a playoff marquee.

Ad

Meanwhile, San Francisco’s Oracle Park sets the stage for an old-school NL West battle as the Padres and Giants square off with the division race hanging in the balance. Logan Webb, master of big-game moments, takes the mound for the Giants, aiming to outduel San Diego’s Stephen Kolek. With Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado lurking in the Padres’ order and Heliot Ramos looking to stay hot for the Giants, this one’s set to be a tense, low-scoring grinder where every mistake matters.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

MLB Lineups Today

Colorado Rockies vs. Miami Marlins

Colorado Rockies (Away Team):

  • DH Jordan Beck
  • SS Ezequiel Tovar
  • C Hunter Goodman
  • 3B Ryan McMahon
  • 2B Thairo Estrada
  • CF Brenton Doyle
  • LF Sam Hilliard
  • 1B Kyle Farmer
  • RF Mickey Moniak
  • SP: German Marquez

Miami Marlins (Home Team):

  • 2B Xavier Edwards
  • RF Jesus Sanchez
  • SS Otto Lopez
  • DH Avisail Ramirez
  • LF Kyle Stowers
  • 1B Eric Wagaman
  • CF Dane Myers
  • 3B Connor Norby
  • C Liam Hicks
  • SP: Max Meyer

Los Angeles Angels vs. Boston Red Sox

Ad

Los Angeles Angels (Away Team):

  • SS Zach Neto
  • 1B Nolan Schanuel
  • 3B Yoan Moncada
  • LF Taylor Ward
  • RF Jorge Soler
  • DH Mike Trout
  • C Logan O'Hoppe
  • CF Jo Adell
  • 2B Luis Rengifo
  • SP: Tyler Anderson

Boston Red Sox (Home Team):

  • LF Jarren Duran
  • DH Rafael Devers
  • RF Rob Refsnyder
  • 2B Kyle Campbell
  • SS Trevor Story
  • 1B Abraham Toro
  • 3B Marcelo Mayer
  • C Connor Wong
  • CF Ceddanne Rafaela
  • SP: Richard Fitts

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds

Milwaukee Brewers (Away Team):

  • 2B Brice Turang
  • CF Jackson Chourio
  • C William Contreras
  • DH Christian Yelich
  • 1B Rhys Hoskins
  • LF Isaac Collins
  • RF Sal Frelick
  • 3B Caleb Durbin
  • SS Joey Ortiz
  • SP: Aaron Civale
Ad

Cincinnati Reds (Home Team):

  • CF TJ Friedl
  • 3B Santiago Espinal
  • SS Elly De La Cruz
  • DH Gavin Lux
  • C Tyler Stephenson
  • LF Will Benson
  • 1B Spencer Steer
  • RF Jake Fraley
  • 2B Matt McLain
  • SP: Brady Singer

Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox

Detroit Tigers (Away Team):

  • RF Kerry Carpenter
  • 2B Gleyber Torres
  • DH Colt Keith
  • LF Riley Greene
  • 1B Spencer Torkelson
  • CF Wenceel Perez
  • 3B Zack McKinstry
  • C Dillon Dingler
  • SS Trey Sweeney
  • SP: Jack Flaherty

Chicago White Sox (Home Team):

  • SS Chase Meidroth
  • RF Mike Tauchman
  • 1B Miguel Vargas
  • DH Andrew Benintendi
  • 2B Lenyn Sosa
  • LF Joshua Palacios
  • CF Luis Robert
  • C Edgar Quero
  • 3B Josh Rojas
  • SP: Jonathan Cannon
Ad

San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants

San Diego Padres (Away Team):

  • RF Fernando Tatis
  • 1B Luis Arraez
  • 3B Manny Machado
  • CF Jackson Merrill
  • DH Gavin Sheets
  • SS Xander Bogaerts
  • 2B Jake Cronenworth
  • LF Tyler Wade
  • C Elias Diaz
  • SP: Stephen Kolek

San Francisco Giants (Home Team):

  • RF Mike Yastrzemski
  • LF Heliot Ramos
  • CF Jung Hoo Lee
  • DH Wilmer Flores
  • 3B Matt Chapman
  • SS Willy Adames
  • 1B LaMonte Wade
  • C Patrick Bailey
  • 2B Tyler Fitzgerald
  • SP: Logan Webb

Minnesota Twins vs. Oakland Athletics

Ad

Minnesota Twins (Away Team):

  • CF Byron Buxton
  • DH Trevor Larnach
  • C Ryan Jeffers
  • SS Carlos Correa
  • RF Matt Wallner
  • 2B Willi Castro
  • 1B Ty France
  • LF Harrison Bader
  • 3B Royce Lewis
  • SP: Joe Ryan

Oakland Athletics (Home Team):

  • RF Lawrence Butler
  • SS Jacob Wilson
  • DH Brent Rooker
  • 1B Tyler Soderstrom
  • C Shea Langeliers
  • 2B Luis Urias
  • 3B CJ Alexander
  • LF Drew Avans
  • CF Daz Clarke
  • SP: Luis Severino

New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

New York Mets (Away Team):

  • SS Francisco Lindor
  • LF Brandon Nimmo
  • RF Juan Soto
  • 1B Pete Alonso
  • 3B Brett Baty
  • DH Jared Young
  • CF Tyrone Taylor
  • 2B Jeff McNeil
  • C Francisco Alvarez
  • SP: Paul Blackburn
Ad

Los Angeles Dodgers (Home Team):

  • DH Shohei Ohtani
  • SS Mookie Betts
  • 1B Freddie Freeman
  • C Will Smith
  • RF Teoscar Hernandez
  • 3B Max Muncy
  • CF Andy Pages
  • LF Michael Conforto
  • 2B Tommy Edman
  • SP: Dustin May
About the author
Shubham Soni

Shubham Soni

Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Nadim El Kak
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications