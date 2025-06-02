MLB Lineups Today: Dodgers vs. Mets, Padres vs. Giants Starting Pitchers, Batting Orders, and Player Updates | June 2, 2025

June 2 isn’t just another date on the MLB calendar, it’s a night built for statement wins and superstar moments. In Los Angeles, the Mets and Dodgers collide in a game oozing with postseason tension. Shohei Ohtani, MLB’s home run leader, looks to launch another into the night sky while Freddie Freeman and Will Smith keep the Dodgers’ offense humming. The Mets counter with Pete Alonso’s power stroke and Francisco Lindor’s clutch bat, while Paul Blackburn makes his season debut against flamethrower Dustin May in a matchup fit for a playoff marquee.

Meanwhile, San Francisco’s Oracle Park sets the stage for an old-school NL West battle as the Padres and Giants square off with the division race hanging in the balance. Logan Webb, master of big-game moments, takes the mound for the Giants, aiming to outduel San Diego’s Stephen Kolek. With Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado lurking in the Padres’ order and Heliot Ramos looking to stay hot for the Giants, this one’s set to be a tense, low-scoring grinder where every mistake matters.

MLB Lineups Today

Colorado Rockies vs. Miami Marlins

Colorado Rockies (Away Team):

DH Jordan Beck

SS Ezequiel Tovar

C Hunter Goodman

3B Ryan McMahon

2B Thairo Estrada

CF Brenton Doyle

LF Sam Hilliard

1B Kyle Farmer

RF Mickey Moniak

SP: German Marquez

Miami Marlins (Home Team):

2B Xavier Edwards

RF Jesus Sanchez

SS Otto Lopez

DH Avisail Ramirez

LF Kyle Stowers

1B Eric Wagaman

CF Dane Myers

3B Connor Norby

C Liam Hicks

SP: Max Meyer

Los Angeles Angels vs. Boston Red Sox

Los Angeles Angels (Away Team):

SS Zach Neto

1B Nolan Schanuel

3B Yoan Moncada

LF Taylor Ward

RF Jorge Soler

DH Mike Trout

C Logan O'Hoppe

CF Jo Adell

2B Luis Rengifo

SP: Tyler Anderson

Boston Red Sox (Home Team):

LF Jarren Duran

DH Rafael Devers

RF Rob Refsnyder

2B Kyle Campbell

SS Trevor Story

1B Abraham Toro

3B Marcelo Mayer

C Connor Wong

CF Ceddanne Rafaela

SP: Richard Fitts

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds

Milwaukee Brewers (Away Team):

2B Brice Turang

CF Jackson Chourio

C William Contreras

DH Christian Yelich

1B Rhys Hoskins

LF Isaac Collins

RF Sal Frelick

3B Caleb Durbin

SS Joey Ortiz

SP: Aaron Civale

Cincinnati Reds (Home Team):

CF TJ Friedl

3B Santiago Espinal

SS Elly De La Cruz

DH Gavin Lux

C Tyler Stephenson

LF Will Benson

1B Spencer Steer

RF Jake Fraley

2B Matt McLain

SP: Brady Singer

Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox

Detroit Tigers (Away Team):

RF Kerry Carpenter

2B Gleyber Torres

DH Colt Keith

LF Riley Greene

1B Spencer Torkelson

CF Wenceel Perez

3B Zack McKinstry

C Dillon Dingler

SS Trey Sweeney

SP: Jack Flaherty

Chicago White Sox (Home Team):

SS Chase Meidroth

RF Mike Tauchman

1B Miguel Vargas

DH Andrew Benintendi

2B Lenyn Sosa

LF Joshua Palacios

CF Luis Robert

C Edgar Quero

3B Josh Rojas

SP: Jonathan Cannon

San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants

San Diego Padres (Away Team):

RF Fernando Tatis

1B Luis Arraez

3B Manny Machado

CF Jackson Merrill

DH Gavin Sheets

SS Xander Bogaerts

2B Jake Cronenworth

LF Tyler Wade

C Elias Diaz

SP: Stephen Kolek

San Francisco Giants (Home Team):

RF Mike Yastrzemski

LF Heliot Ramos

CF Jung Hoo Lee

DH Wilmer Flores

3B Matt Chapman

SS Willy Adames

1B LaMonte Wade

C Patrick Bailey

2B Tyler Fitzgerald

SP: Logan Webb

Minnesota Twins vs. Oakland Athletics

Minnesota Twins (Away Team):

CF Byron Buxton

DH Trevor Larnach

C Ryan Jeffers

SS Carlos Correa

RF Matt Wallner

2B Willi Castro

1B Ty France

LF Harrison Bader

3B Royce Lewis

SP: Joe Ryan

Oakland Athletics (Home Team):

RF Lawrence Butler

SS Jacob Wilson

DH Brent Rooker

1B Tyler Soderstrom

C Shea Langeliers

2B Luis Urias

3B CJ Alexander

LF Drew Avans

CF Daz Clarke

SP: Luis Severino

New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

New York Mets (Away Team):

SS Francisco Lindor

LF Brandon Nimmo

RF Juan Soto

1B Pete Alonso

3B Brett Baty

DH Jared Young

CF Tyrone Taylor

2B Jeff McNeil

C Francisco Alvarez

SP: Paul Blackburn

Los Angeles Dodgers (Home Team):

DH Shohei Ohtani

SS Mookie Betts

1B Freddie Freeman

C Will Smith

RF Teoscar Hernandez

3B Max Muncy

CF Andy Pages

LF Michael Conforto

2B Tommy Edman

SP: Dustin May

