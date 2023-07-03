MLB Mock Draft 2023: Potential landing spots of top prospects

We are less than one week away from the 2023 MLB Draft, which is set to run from July 9th to July 11th at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. A moment that will change the lives of a massive group of young baseball prospects, this year's event in Seattle will see 614 prospects drafted over 20 rounds.

There have been a few top prospects entering the 2023 MLB Draft that are expected to go early in the selection process, with LSU's Dylan Crews widely believed to be chosen with the first overall pick.

Here's a close look at the potential selections of the first ten picks.

#1 Dylan Crews to the Pittsburgh Pirates seems like the only sure thing in the 2023 MLB Draft

LSU superstar outfielder Dylan Crews has been heavily linked to the Pittsburgh Pirates, who have the first overall pick. This one seems like a no-brainer for the Pirates, as Crews could become the next great outfielder for the club.

Chase West @chasenwesty Taking LSU moneyline tonight in honor of future Pirate legend Dylan Crews Taking LSU moneyline tonight in honor of future Pirate legend Dylan Crews

"Taking LSU moneyline tonight in honor of future Pirate legend Dylan Crews" - @chasenwesty

Through 71 games with LSU this season, Dylan Crews hit .426 with 18 home runs and 70 RBIs, while reaching base in every single game of the year. While there has been some buzz surrounding the top pick not being Crews, sometimes there is no point in overthinking the clear choice.

#2 Paul Skenes, Washington Nationals

Another member of the LSU Tigers, Paul Skenes is widely viewed as the top pitching prospect in the class, which makes him an ideal pick for the Washington Nationals. The 6-foot-6 righty could be an important building block for the Nationals, who are currently in the middle of a complete rebuild.

#3 - Wyatt Langford, Detroit Tigers

Another potential star outfielder, Wyatt Langford could be the ideal fit for the Detroit Tigers, who are looking for a cornerstone fielder to build around. Through two seasons with the Florida Gators, Langford has produced a .373 batting average, while also clubbing 42 home runs in the process.

During the 2023 Men's College World Series, Langford hit the longest home run in the tournament's long history. The 462-foot mammoth bomb could intrigue the Tigers into selecting the outfielder with the third-overall pick.

#4 - Max Clark, Texas Rangers

One of the top teams in the MLB this season, the Texas Rangers will make the fourth selection this year. While the Rangers have been impressive all season, they could look to find a long-term addition to the outfield, which could lead to Max Clark calling Arlington home.

"More like Max Clark Texas Ranger. Am I right ;) #StraightUpTX" - @RangersFarmTalk

The left-handed hitting 18-year-old could provide the Rangers with elite athleticism, as well as true All-Star potential. While he has committed to playing for Vanderbilt next season, the Rangers could try and tempt him with a sizable signing bonus.

#5 - Walker Jenkins, Minnesota Twins

Arguably the top high school prospect in the 2023 MLB Draft, Walker Jenkins is an all-around talent that could be special for the Minnesota Twins. With a strong 6-foot-3 frame, Jenkins could develop into a top-tier, left-handed batter for the Twins. It will not be surprising to see him selected at pick number five based on his elite upside.

#6 - Rhett Lowder, Oakland Athletics

Rhett Lowder comes into the draft as the second-best pitching prospect in the class. The 21-year-old out of Wake Forest has an elite changeup, which he sets up with a fastball that has hit 97 mph. The Oakland Athletics pretty much need every position, but Lowder could become an exciting piece of the club's future rotation which could feature fellow top prospect, Mason Miller.

BWH @BWH85 Drafting for need is silly, but the A's could definitely use a close-to-the-majors arm (Rhett Lowder) or a lefty-hitting infielder (Jacob Gonzalez).



But.... 473/.624/.960 Drafting for need is silly, but the A's could definitely use a close-to-the-majors arm (Rhett Lowder) or a lefty-hitting infielder (Jacob Gonzalez).But.... 473/.624/.960

"Drafting for need is silly, but the A's could definitely use a close-to-the-majors arm (Rhett Lowder) or a lefty-hitting infielder (Jacob Gonzalez). But.... 473/.624/.960" - @BWH85

#7 - Kyle Teel, Cincinnati Reds

A left-handed hitting catcher, Kyle Teel is the number one player at his position in the draft. A prospect with elite athleticism, Teel has not only shined behind the plate but has also spent time in the outfield. The Cincinnati Reds are one of the most exciting squads in the MLB and are without a top-tier prospect at the catcher position, it could be a match made in heaven.

Matts Premium Cards 👑 @KingZouric Rhett Lowder or Kyle Teel should be your only picks on the draft board @Reds Rhett Lowder or Kyle Teel should be your only picks on the draft board @Reds

"Rhett Lowder or Kyle Teel should be your only picks on the draft board @Reds" - @KingZouric

#8 - Chase Dollander, Kansas City Royals

Chase Dollander is one of the more uncertain prospects in the draft. The 6-foot-2 starter out of Tennessee has the stuff and abilities to become the top pitcher of the class, however, he is coming off a bit of a down year in terms of control. While he can hit 99 mph with his fastball, Dollander has struggled at times to command it.

For the Kansas City Royals, Dollander's upside and potential could be worth the gamble. If he can harness his immense arm strength, he could be a steal for the rebuilding Royals.

#9 - Noble Meyer, Colorado Rockies

If the Kansas City Royals indeed select Dollander, the Colorado Rockies may shift to 6-foot-5 pitcher Noble Meyer. With a fastball that can reach 98 mph and a mid-80s slider, Meyer could become a future star for the Rockies. While he has already committed to Oregon, Colorado is nowhere near contention, so it could be in their best interest to slowly build up Meyer.

THE LIZARD KING IS MY ACE @miami_or_nothin @Sevento17 @JoeDoyleMiLB I hate that it now seems that Noble Meyer's range in now somewhere between picks 6-9, KC and Rockies are definitely selecting him if he's the best pitcher available @Sevento17 @JoeDoyleMiLB I hate that it now seems that Noble Meyer's range in now somewhere between picks 6-9, KC and Rockies are definitely selecting him if he's the best pitcher available

"I hate that it now seems that Noble Meyer's range in now somewhere between picks 6-9, KC and Rockies are definitely selecting him if he's the best pitcher available" - @miami_or_nothin

#10 - Jacob Wilson, Miami Marlins

The Miami Marlins have a type, which is pure hitting, on-base players (cue Luis Arraez highlights). One of the best pure hitters in the 2023 draft class, Jacob Wilson could be a match made in heaven for a Marlins team that has slowly built an elite batting lineup.

His baseball IQ combined with his elite hitting tools could bring the Marlins to selecting the shortstop out of Grand Canyon. While he is not known for his power, it is something that has shown improvement, hitting 12 home runs in 2022.

