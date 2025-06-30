MLB picks, predictions, best bets for Monday, June 30: Phillies vs. Padres, Pirates vs. Cardinals, and more 

Get ready for another day of baseball action, as MLB enters another week of full-docket baseball. After several interesting matchups on Sunday, Monday promises to be even more fulfilling. What better way to set things in motion than to know what to expect from every matchup on the schedule.

Monday's MLB schedule includes a high-profile National League game between the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres and several other contests.

Here's everything you'll need to know to predict better.

Phillies vs. Padres

Score Prediction: Phillies 5, Padres 3

Best Bet: Line Play – Take Phillies -227

Pick: PHI moneyline

The Phillies and the Padres start a new series on Monday at Citizens Bank Park. With Zack Wheeler (2.45 ERA) on the mound, one doesn't need to look beyond that and blindly take the Phillies for the win.

Pirates vs Cardinals

Score Prediction: Cardinals 6, Pirates 4

Best Bet: Run Line - Take Cardinals -1.5

Pick: Cardinals RL

This could go the distance between the two and will largely depend on who, between Erick Fedde and Andrew Heaney, goes deep before handing over to their respective bullpens. Considering the Cardinals do well at home, it's safe to pick them here.

Blue Jays vs Yankees

Score Prediction: Yankees 4, Blue Jays 2

Best Bet (Prop): Carlos Rodon Under 5.5 Strikeouts (+100).

Pick: Rodon K under 5.5

Rodon has hit this under (5.5 Ks) in three of his last four starts, and Toronto strikes out at league-low rates. But the Yankees ace knows how to get through batters in more than one way and thus it will be a slow game between the two.

Red Sox vs. Reds

Score Prediction: Red Sox 7, Reds 5

Best Bet (Prop): Roman Anthony Over 1.5 Total Bases (+125)

Pick: Anthony TB Over 1.5

Garrett Crochet, who has been excellent this season, takes the mound for the Red Sox. On the other end, the Reds send Chase Burns, who isn't having a good season. But it's Fenway Park, so runs would be scored with ease. Expect the Red Sox to come out winners eventually.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants

Score Prediction: Giants 4, Diamondbacks 3

Best Bet: Moneyline – Giants -157

Pick: SF moneyline

The Diamondbacks and the Giants have been fierce rivals all season long. The rivalry takes center stage on Monday and things will be close. The Giants hold the edge because they've got their best ace, Logan Webb, to start for them.

Orioles vs. Rangers

Score Prediction: Rangers 6, Orioles 4

Best Bet: Moneyline – Rangers

Pick: Total runs (Over 8.5)

Trevor Rogers starts for Baltimore and he has been excellent this season. Apart from that, the Orioles are hitting so well that they are due for a rough game soon. That may arrive against Patrick Corbin's Texas Rangers.

Here are the picks, predictions and best bets for other matchups on Monday:

Athletics vs. Rays

Score Prediction: Rays 5, Athletics 3

Best Bet: Moneyline – Take Rays -187

Pick: TB moneyline

Royals vs. Mariners

Score Prediction: Mariners 5, Royals 3

Best Bet: Moneyline – Mariners -163 in dome; George Kirby to restrict damage

Pick: SEA moneyline

