MLB picks, predictions, best bets for Sunday, July 20: Dodgers vs. Brewers, Cubs vs. Red Sox, and more

With the All-Star game done and dusted, MLB teams have resumed their quest to clinch a postseason spot. Friday's slate of games featured some thrilling contests and comebacks and it is expected to be the same on Saturday.

Ad

The New York Yankees will be hoping to take their winning momentum into Saturday's series finale against the Atlanta Braves, while the Los Angeles Dodgers will look to avoid a series sweep against the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium.

We have compiled the best bets, picks and predictions for some of the most anticipated games on Sunday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

MLB picks, predictions and best bets for Sunday, July 20

1. Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Ad

Trending

Score Prediction: Dodgers 5, Brewers 3

Pick: Over 8 runs (-102)

Best bet: Dodgers to win (-128)

It has not been a great start to the second half of the season for the defending World Series winners as the Dodgers have lost consecutive games against the Brewers and are on the brink of a sweep in the three-game series. However, expect the Dodgers offense to come through for the team on Sunday.

2. Atlanta Braves vs. New York Yankees

Ad

Score Prediction: Yankees 5, Braves 4

Pick: Under 9 runs (-105)

Best bet: Yankees to win (+111)

The Atlanta Braves and the New York Yankees played a thriller at Truist Park on Saturday as the Bronx Bombers came from behind to win 12-9 and tie the series. With the series on the line, expect Aaron Boone's offense to continue the momentum on Sunday.

3. New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds

Score Prediction: Mets 4, Reds 2

Pick: Under 9 runs (-104)

Ad

Best bet: Mets to win (-154)

The Mets are another team on the brink of a surprising series sweep against the Cincinnati Reds after the All-Star break. With New York chasing the Philadelphia Phillies in the division race, expect the Mets pitching staff to contain a high-flying Reds offense on Sunday to avoid a sweep.

4. Chicago Cubs vs. Boston Red Sox

Score Prediction: Cubs 6, Red Sox 2

Pick: Over 8 runs (-100)

Best bet: Cubs to win (+117)

Ad

After ending the Boston Red Sox's 10-game winning streak on Friday, the Cubs are on the verge of sweeping the American League East team. Chicago will be looking to extend it's three-game winning streak at home after a dominant 6-0 win on Saturday.

5. Washington Nationals vs. San Diego Padres

Score Prediction: Padres 5, Nationals 3

Pick: Over 8 runs (-111)

Best bet: Padres to win (-120)

The Padres are hoping to keep the pressure on NL West leaders, the Dodgers, who are going through a slump. With the series on the line and a chance of cutting the Dodgers' lead in the division race, expect the Padres offense to do the business in Sunday's series finale.

Ad

6. Toronto Blue Jays vs. San Francisco Giants

Score Prediction: Blue Jays 7, Giants 5

Pick: Over 8 runs (-111)

Best bet: Jays to win (-110)

The Blue Jays extended their winning streak to five games after consecutive wins against the San Francisco Giants following the All-Star Game. Toronto continues it's dominant run after dethroning the New York Yankees from the AL East summit and shows no signs of slowing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More