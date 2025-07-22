MLB picks, predictions, best bets for Tuesday, July 22: Dodgers vs. Twins, Phillies vs. Red Sox, and more

Monday's slate of games witnessed some unexpected results along with a few dominant showings from the top MLB powerhouses. The New York Yankees are still struggling to find a way past the Toronto Blue Jays while the Pittsburgh Pirates pulled up a surprise win against the Detroit Tigers.

Ad

Following a day of twists and turns, we have compiled the top picks, predictions, and best bets for the bettors for another exciting day of MLB action on Tuesday.

MLB picks, predictions and best bets for Tuesday, July 22

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

1. Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Minnesota Twins

Score Prediction: Dodgers 6, Twins 3

Pick: Under 9 runs (-110)

Best bet: Dodgers to win (-224)

The Dodgers snapped their three-game losing streak with over the Minnesota Twins in the home series opener on Monday. Shohei Ohtani and Will Smith led the offense after Ohtani pitched three innings from the mound, conceding a solo home run in the first inning. Although the Dodgers are far from perfect, expect the NL West leaders to win for a second consecutive time against the Twins.

Ad

Trending

2. Philadelphia Phillies vs. Boston Red Sox

Score Prediction: Phillies 4, Red Sox 3

Pick: Over 7.5 runs (-112)

Best bet: Phillies to win (-202)

Philadelphia Phillies' series opener against the Boston Red Sox on Monday witnessed one of the most dramatic conclusions to a game this season. The Phillies earned a walk-off win after a catcher's interference with the bases loaded in the 10th inning. There was little to seperate the two teams on Monday and fans can expect another hard-fought contest on Tuesday.

Ad

3. Cleveland Guardians vs. Baltimore Orioles

Score Prediction: Guardians 5, Orioles 2

Pick: Under 8.5 runs (-120)

Best bet: Guardians to win (-142)

The Cleveland Guardians took their record to 8-2 for the last 10 games after a dominant 10-5 win against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday. Despite giving Cleveland a tough fight for most of the game, Baltimore's bullpen imploded to surrender the series opener.

4. Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Detroit Tigers

Score Prediction: Tigers 4, Pirates 1

Pick: Under 7.5 runs (-111)

Ad

Best bet: Tigers to win (-149)

The Pittsburgh Pirates rocked the Detroit Tigers after a 3-0 shutout win on Monday. The PNC Park crowd was treated to a pitching masterclass with Paul Skenes going scoreless over six innings. The Tigers are expected to bounce back with Casey Mize taking the mound for Detroit on Tuesday.

5. New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Angels

Score Prediction: Mets 7, Angels 3

Pick: Over 8.5 runs (-123)

Best bet: Mets to win (-178)

Ad

The New York Mets made it two wins in two after a late offensive onslaught in a come from behind 7-5 win over the Los Angeles Angels to take the series opener. The Mets offense clicked into gear late on Monday and expect Juan Soto & Co. to make it three consecutive wins on Tuesday.

6. Miami Marlins vs. San Diego Padres

Score Prediction: Marlins 4, Padres 3

Pick: Under 8 runs (-105)

Best bet: Marlins to win (-112)

Ad

An all-round performance from All-Star outfielder Jackson Merrill helped the San Diego Padres to a narrow 2-1 win over the Miami Marlins on Monday. The Padres bullpen pitched four scoreless innings to ensure a win in the series opener, keeping the pressure on NL West leaders the Los Angeles Dodgers.

7. Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees

Score Prediction: Yankees 6, Blue Jays 5

Pick: Over 9 runs (-105)

Best bet: Yankees to win (-109)

The Toronto Blue Jays have won five games in the trot against the New York Yankees after Monday's 4-1 win. The Yankees had themselves to blame with two defensive errors leading to scoring opportunities for the home team. Expect the Bronx Bombers to bounce back to tie the series on Tuesday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More