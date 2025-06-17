MLB picks, predictions, best bets for Tuesday, June 17: Angels vs Yankees, Red Sox vs Mariners, and more

All MLB teams are gearing up for the regular season's midway mark, with the All-Star break scheduled in a month's time.

After a shorter slate on Monday, all 30 teams will be in action on Tuesday. Here's taking a look at the most important predictions and bets from around the league.

MLB picks, predictions, best bets for Tuesday, June 17

Angels vs. Yankees

Prediction: Yankees 5, Angels 4

Best Bet: Yankees ML (-254)

The Yankees are expected to snap their three-game losing streak on Tuesday. Will Warren for New York will battle Kyle Hendricks for Los Angeles in the starting pitching battle.

Austin Wells has 11 RBIs in the last 10 games for the Yanks, while Jo Adell has four home runs in the same period for the Halos.

Phillies vs Marlins

Prediction: Phillies 6, Marlins 5

Best Bet: Over 8 runs

The Phillies head into their series opener against the Marlins, looking to make it six from six.

On paper, they have the better starter taking the mound, with Jesus Luzardo (6-2, 4.23 ERA) facing Cal Quantrill (3-7, 5.61 ERA). The Phillies have also accounted for a .275 team batting average and 2.83 ERA in the last 10 games.

Orioles vs Rays

Prediction: Rays 5, Orioles 3

Best Bet: Under 9 runs

The Rays have turned things around after a subpar 2024 MLB season and have clearly been the better team this season, compared to divisional rivals Baltimore Orioles.

Tampa Bay took the opener on Monday, 7-1. They have a healthy .279 team batting average in the last 10 games and have a durable arm in Zack Littell (6-6, 3.84 ERA) starting the game.

Red Sox vs Mariners

Prediction: Mariners 5, Red Sox

Best Bet: Mariners ML (-181)

Despite the field drama, there has been no stopping Alex Cora's team. The Red Sox will look to make it seven MLB wins in a row and get their 10th win in 12 games on the road in Seattle.

Their win streak makes the odds favorable for the Mariners to break. They will once again be dependant on Cal Raleigh, who's slugging at .606 on the season, with 26 home runs.

Padres vs Dodgers

Prediction: Dogders 5, Padres 4

Best Bet: Dodgers ML (-216)

With momentum on their side after Shohei Ohtani's mound debut for the Dodgers, Los Angeles will hope to take their fourth win in five games.

They have six wins in their last eight MLB games. Their offense, who had an all-round team effort inthe series opener, will look to inflict similar damage to Randy Vasquez.

Other picks and predictions from around the MLB

Colorado @ Washington: Nationals 5, Rockies 4

Pittsburgh @ Detroit: Tigers 5, Pirates 3

Arizona @ Toronto: Blue Jays 5, Diamondbacks 4

Minnesota @ Cincinnati: Reds 4, Twins 3

New York (M) @ Atlanta: Mets 5, Braves 4

St. Louis @ Chicago (WS): Cardinals 5, White Sox 4

Kansas City @ Texas: Rangers 4, Royals 3

Milwaukee @ Chicago (C): Cubs 5, Brewers 4

Cleveland @ San Francisco: Giants 4, Guardians 3

Houston @ Athletics: Astros 4, Athletics 3

