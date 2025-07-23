MLB picks, predictions, best bets for Wednesday, July 23: Phillies vs. Red Sox, Guardians vs. Orioles, and more

With every day passing, we're getting closer to this year's MLB trade deadline, which is on July 31. After some interesting games on Tuesday, Wednesday presents another opportunity for viewers to catch more exciting games.

Ad

It's good if you have knowledge on what to expect from the upcoming slate of games. The following article shall help you with that as we look into what to expect from each of these games and provide you with picks, predictions and best bets.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Phillies vs. Red Sox

Score Prediction: Phillies 6, Red Sox 4

Pick: Phillies ML (-156)

Best Bet: Under 8.5 runs (-110)

Boston will have Lucas Giolito (6-2, 3.59 ERA) on the mound, while the Phillies will have southpaw Jesus Luzardo (8-5, 4.29) in action.

Ad

Trending

The Phillies have a versatile hitting lineup that has always been bothersome to right-handed pitchers. With hitters like Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber in the lineup, Giolito might find it hard to get by.

Guardians vs. Orioles

Score Prediction: Guardians 5, Orioles 3

Pick: Guardians ML (-132)

Best Bet: Under 8.5 runs (-110)

It will be a pitching duel between the Orioles' Zach Eflin and the Guardians' Slade Cecconi. The Guardians have a better contact hitting lineup on the paper and that's why they are favored to win this matchup which will have low scores.

Ad

Diamondbacks vs. Astros

Score Prediction: D-Backs 5, Astros 4

Pick: D-Backs ML (-121)

Best Bet: Under 8.5 runs (-110)

Arizona's Brandon Pfaadt and Houston's Brandon Walter are both in the middle of mixed season, but they are going to throw in a pitcher-friendly park in domed conditions. Therefore, it is expected to be a close game.

Rays vs. White Sox

Score Prediction: Rays 5, White Sox 3

Pick: Rays ML (-208)

Ad

Best Bet: Under 9.0 runs (-110)

Strong pitching matchup in a rain-affected game; under is stable.

There's a 52% chance of rain affecting the game, and when it happens, it's always better to take the under in runs total. Both pitchers will have a good time on the mound, but the Rays are a far better team than the White Sox.

Rangers vs. Athletics

Score Prediction: Rangers 6, A’s 2

Pick: Rangers ML (-150)

Ad

Best Bet: Under 8.5 runs (-110)

AL West clash features superior Rangers pitching; expect minimal run flow.

Patrick Corbin has been a handy pitcher for the Rangers all season long. The Athletics lineup doesn't have enough juice to make him struggle, and therefore, they aren't expected to score many runs on the night.

Dodgers vs. Twins

Score Prediction: Dodgers 6, Twins 4

Pick: Dodgers ML (-250)

Best Bet: Over 9.0 runs (-110)

Ad

The Twins' Chris Paddack (5.14 ERA) faces Tyler Glasnow (3.10 ERA) in a matchup ripe for offense. Consensus shows 68% backing the Dodgers ML. and the over is favored.

Blue Jays vs. Yankees

Score Prediction: Yankees 5, Blue Jays 3

Pick: Yankees ML (-137)

Best Bet: Under 8.5 runs (-110)

Both teams will have their premier pitchers on the mound for the series finale. Max Fried will try to help Yankees win the series, while Chris Bassitt will try to stop that and defend Toronto. Of course, it's a pitching duel and the Yankees are given a slight edge.

Ad

Here are the predictions for remaining games on Wednesday:

Royals vs. Cubs

Score Prediction: Cubs 5, Royals 3

Pick: Cubs ML (-150)

Best Bet: Under 10.0 runs (-110)

Giants vs. Braves

Score Prediction: Braves 5, Giants 3

Pick: Braves ML (-176)

Best Bet: Under 8.0 runs (-110)

Reds vs. Nationals

Score Prediction: Reds 5, Nats 2

Pick: Reds ML (-143)

Best Bet: Under 8.5 runs (-110)

Padres vs. Marlins

Score Prediction: Padres 6, Marlins 4

Pick: Padres ML (-144)

Best Bet: Under 8.0 runs (-110)

Ad

Tigers vs. Pirates

Score Prediction: Tigers 5, Pirates 3

Pick: Tigers ML (-158)

Best Bet: Under 8.5 runs (-110)

Angels vs. Mets

Score Prediction: Mets 6, Angels 2

Pick: Mets ML (-187)

Best Bet: Under 8.5 runs (-110)

Cardinals vs. Rockies

Score Prediction: Cardinals 7, Rockies 4

Pick: Cardinals ML (-194)

Best Bet: Under 11.0 runs (-110)

Brewers vs. Mariners

Score Prediction: Mariners 6, Brewers 3

Pick: Mariners ML (-136)

Best Bet: Under 7.5 runs (-110)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More