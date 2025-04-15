MLB Pitcher Power Rankings: Who are the top 10 hottest arms entering Week 4?

It is still incredibly early in the 2025 season, which tends to lead to significant jumps and changes in the MLB pitcher power rankings. Given the fact that most starters have only made a handful of starts, the pitcher power rankings will likely vary wildly from week-to-week. From All-Stars and potential breakout stars, the power rankings feature plenty names to get excited about.

Ad

Here's a closer look at the top 10 stars on the MLB pitcher power rankings

#10 - Max Fried

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

One of the biggest acquisitions for the New York Yankees this offseason, Max Fried has been essential for the club, especially with the number of injuries they are dealing with. Fried has been dominant through 3 starts, posting a 2-0 record with a 1.56 ERA and 21 strikeouts over 17.1 innings of work.

Ad

Trending

#9 - Logan Webb

Logan Webb is one of the most talented starters in baseball and will undoubtedly climb the pitcher power rankings as the season rolls along. The San Francisco Giants ace has been his usual dominant self through 4 starts and could find himself in Cy Young conversations if he can keep up the momentum on his side throughout the season.

Expand Tweet

Ad

#8 - Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Yoshinobu Yamamoto has been the top starter for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season and is looking like he will have no problem avoiding any sort of sophmore slump. The Dodgers have relied upon Yamamoto with Blake Snell on the IL and Shohei Ohtani yet to resume pitching.

#7 - Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal is arguably the most talented pitcher in baseball. The reiging AL Cy Young Award winner might be off to a slow start on the mound, but there is no denying how impactful he can be every single time he takes the ball. The Detroit Tigers ace will undoubtedly find himself near the top of the pitcher power rankings as the season progresses into the summer.

Ad

#6 - Cole Ragans

The Kansas City Royals ace has continued to ascent to superstardom after enjoying a breakout season in 2024. Cole Ragans has emerged as one of the best pitchers in the game, and continues to establish himself as a perrenial All-Star talent, posting a 1-0 record with a 2.28 ERA and 34 strikeouts over 22.0 innings of work.

#5 - Paul Skenes

Another bona fide superstar who is off to a slow start by his standards, Paul Skenes comes in at 5th place on this MLB pitcher power rankings list. The Pittsburgh Pirates flamethrower has been racking up his usual strikeout numbers but has struggled to keep runs off the board, which has seen his ERA jump to 3.44 over 3 starts.

Ad

#4 - Garrett Crochet

The Boston Red Sox made a significant trade this offseason to acquire Garrett Crochet and it's safe to say that the move has paid off already. The 25-year-old picked up where he left off, racking up 28 strikeouts over only 4 starts this season and appears to be a lock for 200 strikeouts if he can remain healthy.

Expand Tweet

Ad

#3 - Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert might be the runaway favorite for the AL Cy Young Award this season if he can remain on the field. The Seattle Mariners ace has lived up to that title already this season, and sits behind only Cole Ragans for the MLB lead in strikeouts. Gilbert could easily top the pitcher power rankings by the end of the season.

#2 - Spencer Schwellenbach

Spencer Schwellenbach has been nearly untouchable on the mound this season, posting a dazzling 0.45 ERA over 20.0 innings of work for the Atlanta Braves. Schwellenbach has only surrendered a single run so far this season and looks liek yet another bona fide superstar arm for the Braves, following in the footsteps of Spencer Strider and a revitalized Chris Sale.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

#1 - Hunter Greene

Hunter Greene might not be a household name for casual fans but it might not be long before he is one of the most popular pitchers in baseball. The Cincinnati Reds flamethrower has always had sky-high potential and has shown flashes of brilliance in the past, however, it is all clicking for the 25-year-old. With a 0.98 ERA and 31 strikeouts, Greene is on-track for his second consecutive All-Star selection.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lyndon Suvanto Lyndon is a Journalist covering Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. An international handball player with Team Canada, Lyndon has traveled across the globe representing club and country. He also completed his studies at NAIT (Northern Alberta Institute of Technology) and Universite de Poitiers.



Author of the book "The Great Baseball Road Trip," Lyndon was able to combine his three favorite things: writing, sports, and travel! In the book he traveled across the USA for 66 days, visiting all 30 MLB stadiums, and creating one life-changing experience.



A Blue Jays fan, one of his favorite memories came during the 2015 ALDS when Jose Bautista hit his now-iconic bat-flip home run off the Rangers. Know More