MLB Pitcher Power Rankings: Who are the top 10 hottest arms entering Week 6?

Another week of Major League Baseball means that there are likely some notable moves in the pitcher power rankings. Now that April is rapidly coming to an end, star pitchers from across the league have been able to make several starts. This will give themselves an opportunity to separate themselves from the rest of the pack and let the cream rise to the top.

MLB Pitcher Power Rankings: 10 hottest arms entering Week 6

#10 - Zack Wheeler

While Zack Wheeler's overall numbers might leave something to be desired, the Philadelphia Phillies ace has been tearing it up on the mound as of late. Even though Wheeler has struggled with keeping runs off the board, the veteran has racked up 7 or more Ks in 4 of his last 5 starts, earning a spot inside the top 10 on the MLB pitcher power rankings.

#9 - Hunter Brown

There is a chance that Hunter Brown could be higher on this list. The Houston Astros starter has been lights out this season, posting a 4-1 record with a 1.22 ERA and 40 strikeouts over 37.1 innings of work. There is no ruling out that Hunter Brown continues to climb the pitcher power rankings if he can keep this up.

#8 - Hunter Greene

It's true that Cincinnati Reds flamethrower Hunter Greene has struggled in his past two starts, however, he was so dominant to start the season that he belongs on this list. Greene is one of the top strikeout artists in baseball and has all of the tools to secure a spot on this list all season long.

#7 - Kodai Senga

The New York Mets are one of the top teams in Major League Baseball, so is it not surprising to see their ace crack the top 10 in the pitcher power rankings. Kodai Senga has been much of a strikeout artist, he has been effective limiting runners while on the mound.

#6 - Garrett Crochet

Garrett Crochet might be one of the most talented pitchers in baseball, however, he might not be getting the results that he truly can. That being said, he is still as elite as they come, racking 44 strikeouts and a 1.95 ERA over 37.0 innings of work for the Boston Red Sox.

#5 - Max Fried

The New York Yankees' pitching staff has been ravaged by injuries this season, however, Max Fried has stepped up in a big way for his new club. The veteran southpaw has been excellent in his first season with the Yankees and has been nearly untouchable while posting a 5-0.

#4 - Logan Webb

The San Francisco Giants are arguably the best team in baseball and one of the biggest surprises of the season. One of the reasons behind their success has been the performances of Logan Webb, who has racked up double-digit strikeouts in 2 of his last 4 games. If Webb can keep this up, he will undoubtedly earn the second All-Star selection of his career and a higher spot in the pitcher power rankings.

#3 - Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Yoshinobu Yamamoto took the number one spot in the pitcher power rankings last week. While he comes in at 3rd place this week, it is more of a testament of the pitchers ahead of him rather than anything he has done to hurt his cause.

#2 - Paul Skenes

One of the most exciting pitcher prospects in history, Paul Skenes has quickly established himself as a bona fide superstar on the mound. After a shaky start to the season, Skenes has continued to round into the form that won him the NL Rookie of the Year Award last season.

#1 - Tarik Skubal

The king is back! Detroit Tigers ace and reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal has reminded everyone why he is considered one of the best pitchers in the game. During his last start, Skubal dominated the Baltimore Orioles, racking up 11 strikeouts over 6.0 scoreless innings.

