MLB Player Prop Parlays Today: Safe picks with Aaron Judge, Ronald Acuna Jr., and risky plays from Elly De La Cruz and more for June 23, 2025

We’ve got a sharp pair of MLB parlays lined up for today’s slate, blending reliable hitter props, pitcher strikeouts and walks for a balanced mix of value and risk. The first parlay leans on consistent stars like Aaron Judge and Ronald Acuna Jr. for total bases, alongside dependable pitching trends from Walker Buehler and Shane Smith to build a low-risk, bankroll-friendly option.

Ad

The second is a high-upside, aggressive 4-legger featuring electric talents like Elly De La Cruz and Kyle Tucker, plus clutch bats Byron Buxton and Eugenio Suarez, designed for bettors chasing a big payout on tonight’s action-packed schedule.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

MLB Player Prop Parlays Today

Parlay #1 - Safe / Low-Risk 4-Leg

Ad

Trending

Leg 1: Aaron Judge 2+ Total Bases (-130)

Aaron Judge stays dangerous at the plate - Source: Imagn

Aaron Judge is locked in right now, slugging .571 in June, and has cleared 2+ total bases in 2 of his last 4. Against a lefty or a mid-tier starter, this stays a high-percentage play.

Ad

Leg 2: Ronald Acuna Jr. 2+ Total Bases (-120)

Ronald Acuna Jr. faces Mets pitcher Paul Blackburn, who has struggled this season with a 6.92 ERA at home. Acuna is hitting an impressive .396 in 2025 with 8 homers and has cleared 2+ total bases in each of his last three games, making him a strong bet to continue producing against a vulnerable Mets pitching staff.

Leg 3: Walker Buehler Over 1.5 Walks (-150)

Since returning from injury, Walker Buehler’s command has been shaky. He has allowed multiple walks, including 4 in his last start, making the over 1.5 walks a solid bet today.

Ad

Leg 4: Shane Smith Over 4.5 Hits Allowed (-145)

Shane Smith (3-4, 2.85 ERA) faces a red-hot Diamondbacks lineup and has allowed 6 and 7 hits in his last two starts, making the over 4.5 hits allowed a strong value play today.

Est. Parlay Odds: Approx. +560

Betting Strategy:

A polished, low-variance 4-legger built around two elite hitters’ total bases and two pitching props with high hit rates. Ideal for a larger stake or bankroll booster.

Parlay #2 - High-Risk, Big-Payout 4-Leg

Ad

Leg 1: Elly De La Cruz Hits + RBI + Runs 3+ (+105)

Elly De La Cruz's season is in full swing - Source: Imagn

Elly De La Cruz faces Yankees rookie Allan Winans and enters with a .265 average, 17 homers and 60 runs this season, a dynamic threat with power, speed, and run production in a favorable matchup.

Ad

Leg 2: Byron Buxton 2+ Total Bases (+100)

Byron Buxton faces Bryan Woo (3.12 ERA) tonight, hitting .391 with 6 homers in his last 6 games, including a 2-homer game yesterday, making his 2+ total bases prop a high-upside play.

Leg 3: Kyle Tucker 2+ Total Bases (+120)

Kyle Tucker has cleared 1.5 total bases in 4 of his last 5 games and enters tonight on a 2-game home run streak, keeping his 2+ total bases prop in strong form.

Leg 4: Eugenio Suarez 1+ RBI (+110)

A clutch hitter with RISP, Eugenio Suarez has driven in 8 runs over his last 7 games, with RBI totals of 2, 3, 4, 1, 2, and 3 in that stretch, making his 1+ RBI prop a solid value play today.

Ad

Est. Parlay Odds: Approx. +1300

Betting Strategy:

Aggressive, upside-packed parlay built around power bats and one stat-sheet-filling monster (Elly). Small stake play with big payout potential, perfect for laddering parlays.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More