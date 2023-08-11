In July 2021, Ronald Acuna Jr. suffered a torn ACL on a routine outfield play. The sudden tragedy left Atlanta Braves fans in disbelief, and they wondered if they would ever see Ronnie again.

At the time of his career-threatening injury, the Venezuelan outfielder was hitting .283/.394/.596 with 24 home runs, 52 RBIs, and 17 stolen bases. Many thought Acuna was on the way to his best season ever.

The 2018 NL Rookie of the Year, Acuna Jr. also boasts two Silver Sluggers and four All-Star nods. However, 2023 is seeing "Ronnie Baseball" take things to the next level.

This season, Ronald Acuna Jr. may actually make history. After spending the 2021-2022 offseason rebounding after his injury, he is making a major splash for the Atlanta Braves.

With 101 runs scored, Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the entire league in the category. The 2023 All-Star also leads in stolen bases, with 53 of them. Some have even floated that Acuna Jr. is likely to become the founding member of the "30-60" club of players, who have hit 30 home runs and stolen 60 bases. Currently, the 25-year old has 26 home runs and 70 RBIs.

This week, the Braves were playing the Pittsburgh Pirates. In the final three games of the series, Acuna went 5-for-13 with a home run and three RBIs. Over his past fifteen games, Ronald Acuna Jr. is hitting a staggering .442/.532/.712 with an OPS of 1244.

The masterful performance from Acuna has attracted priase from across the baseball world. In a recent video, YouTuber Fuzzy heaped lauding words of his own on Acuna, saying:

"He stepped up and continued doing Ronald things. He is having one of the most insane offensive seasons ever" - Fuzzy (YouTuber)

On account of their 72-41 record, the Braves have a 9.5 game lead on the second-place Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East. A sure playoff contender, the team is undoubtedly gunning for their second World Series in three years.

Could Ronald Acuna Jr. be the MVP?

With Shohei Ohtani dominating the AL MVP race, Ronald Acuna Jr. is positioning himself as one of the prime contenders to be considered among the NL's best. Should he win the honor, he will be the youngest Braves player in history to win the MVP, and the first player from the franchise to do so since Freddie Freeman in 2020. For now, fans should relax and watch Ronnie continue to dominate in the most entertaining fashion possible.