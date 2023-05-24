Shohei Ohtani has taken the baseball world by storm with his extraordinary talent and captivating performances. As a dual-threat player who excels as both a pitcher and a hitter, Ohtani has showcased unparalleled skills that have garnered him widespread admiration.

However, despite his undeniable grandeur and likability, there are many who seem to take pleasure in criticizing and underappreciating his extraordinary achievements. Ben Verlander and Alex Curry expressed their displeasure with the criticism leveled at fan favorite Shohei Ohtani after his performance in the most recent Los Angeles Angels vs. Minnesota Twins game.

They highlighted how people are actively criticizing Ohtani despite his incredible win. The hosts weren't finished there on their Flippin' Bats podcast.

Verlander expressed the scenario in a video:

"He's one of the most like-able athletes in sports... but for some reason people just love to hate on greatness Remind us again to appreciate greatness while it's in front of us.

'' Be amazed ..! and allow yourself vocally to appreciate greateness while it's happening

The video shows how Verlander and Curry diligently chronicled his extraordinary feats, shedding light on the need to shift the focus to appreciating Ohtani's overall contributions to the game. Their message encourages fans to recognize the greatness of Ohtani rather than dwell on minor setbacks in a single game.

Shohei Ohtani: A Career Redefining the Boundaries of Baseball

As we witness history unfold before our eyes, it is crucial to embrace and celebrate the magnificence of Shohei Ohtani. His abilities transcend the realm of ordinary players, pushing the boundaries of what is possible. Whether he's stepping onto the mound or stepping up to the plate, Ohtani's impact on the game and his relentless pursuit of excellence will continue to reverberate throughout the annals of baseball for years to come

