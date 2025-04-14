MLB Power Rankings Predictions: Where do the top 10 teams stand heading into Week 4?

After yet another week of action, the MLB power rankings have seen considerable changes. It has been an exciting season so far, with a number of clubs proving their critics wrong and putting together solid records already. That being said, it is still early in 2025 and things will likely balance out by the end of the year with the top teams rising about the reast of the field.

Top 10 teams right now on the MLB power rankings

#10 - Los Angeles Angels

One of the most surprising teams this season have been the Los Angeles Angels. While it is only April, the fact that the Angels find themselves with a spot on the MLB power rankings is a testament to the team's improvements in the offseason. From a healthy Mike Trout to the emergence of Kyren Paris, the Halos might be on to something this year.

#9 - Toronto Blue Jays

Entering Moday's action, the Toronto Blue Jays find themselves atop the American League East with a 9-7 record. Even though they are leading the division, the team has yet to get the most out of superstars such as Vladimir Guerrero Jr., which could seem them climb the MLB power rankings as the season rolls along.

#8 - Detroit Tigers

Another team leading their division, the Detroit Tigers are proving that their postseason berth last year was no fluke. Thanks to solid performances from the likes of Spencer Torkelson and Kerry Carpenter, the team is getting the offensive output they need to maximize their elite pitching core.

#7 - New York Yankees

The New York Yankees are still one of the top contenders in the American League to push for the World Series, despite some early-season struggles. The club has been dealing with several notable injuires to their pitching staff, including Gerrit Cole, Marcus Stroman, and Luis Gil, which is something that they will need to overcome. That being said, their offense is one of the most electric in baseball.

#6 - Philadelphia Phillies

One of the deepest teams in baseball, the Philadelphia Phillies have been able to put together a solid 9-6 record despite their slow start at the plate. Bryce Harper, J.T. Realmuto, Trea Turner, Alec Bohm, and Nick Castellanos have combined for only 5 home runs this season. It will be unsurprising to see them climb up the MLB power rankings as the year progresses.

#5 - New York Mets

The New York Mets find themselves with one of the best records Major League Baseball, posting a 10-5 record coming into Monday's action. All of this success has come in the wake of Juan Soto's disappointing start to the year, with the All-Star outfielder posting a .250 batting average with only a single home run and 4 RBI.

#4 - San Francisco Giants

The San Francisco Giants come in 4th on this MLB power rankings list. The Giants were expected to be a solid team this season but no one predicted that they would be sitting at 11-4 through their first 15 games. The Giants have one of the lowest team ERA's in baseball, while also being tied for 7th in total team home runs. The Giants have been firing on all cylinders and might not slow down any time soon.

#3 - Chicago Cubs

The is a chance that the Chicago Cubs could be be higher on this MLB power rankings list given how potent their offense has been. The Cubs are the only team in baseball with over 100 runs scored, however the loss of Justin Steele for the remainder of the season is a significant blow to their title hopes.

#2 - Los Angeles Dodgers

The reigning World Series champions still look like the number one contender to win the title again this season, however, the club has been dealing with their fair share of adversity so far. Freddie Freeman has been limited to only 6 games this year, while Blake Snell remains on the IL. The Los Angeles Dodgers might still be the team to beat en route to the World Series, however, they need to get healthy.

#1 - San Diego Padres

The San Diego Padres find themselves with the number one spot on the MLB power rankings, while also owning the best record in baseball, sitting at 13-3. The Friars have overcome a difficult offseason headlined by drama surrounding the club's ownership, proving that they are one of the best rosters in the game.

