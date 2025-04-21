MLB Power Rankings Predictions: Where do the top 10 teams stand heading into Week 5?

The 2025 season is now reaching the end of April, which is helping give a more clear vision of the MLB power rankings. Every club across Major League Baseball has played at least 20 games, which is helping some teams pull away from the rest of the pack. Even though there is still plenty of time remaining in the season, it's clear which teams are contenders and which teams will likely miss the playoffs.

Ad

Top 10 teams right now on MLB power rankings

#10 - Chicago Cubs

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Chicago Cubs have been in a bit of a funk lately, posting a 5-5 record over their last 10 games, however, they still have been one of the most impressive lineups in the league. It will be interesting to see if they can rediscover their form as the end of April approaches.

Ad

Trending

#9 - Detroit Tigers

The Detroit Tigers have carried their momentum from last year into the 2025 season, finding themselves in the 9th spot on this MLB power rankings list. The Tigers lineup still has plenty of room for improvement, however, their pitching rotation continues to be one of the best in baseball.

Expand Tweet

Ad

#8 - Texas Rangers

Much like the Detroit Tigers, the Texas Rangers have been benefitting from elite performances from their pitching staff. The incredible bounceback season from Tyler Mahle has been one of the biggest stories for the Rangers this year. That being said, their lineup has been underwhelming at best, however there is plenty of room to improve.

#7 - Arizona Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks are one of the best teams in baseball right now but find themselves 7th in the MLB power rankings. Despite an impressive 13-9 record, they sit 4th in their division, which is more of a testament of the NL West than anything against the Diamondbacks.

Ad

#6 - Phildelphia Phillies

There is a realistic chance that the Phildelphia Phillies could find themselves at the top of the MLB power rankings before the end of the season, however, the team has not been firing on all cylinders yet. While stars such as Bryce Harper are heating up, there are a few other teams proving their strength early this year.

Expand Tweet

Ad

#5 - San Francisco Giants

The San Francisco Giants have slowed down a bit in recent games, however they still own one of the best records in baseball. Even though the team might lack true superstar talent in the lineup, the team has been benefitting from their quality depth from players such as Jung-Hoo Lee and Wilmer Flores.

#4 - New York Yankees

The first New York team to appear in the MLB power rankings, the Yankees sit one spot behind their cross-town rivals but could soon surpass them. Thanks to a loaded offense led by Aaron Judge, the Yankees have been a force, posting a 7-3 record over their last 10 games and owning the best record in the AL.

Ad

#3 - New York Mets

The New York Mets have been able to remain one of the league's top clubs despite slow starts to the year for Juan Soto and Mark Vientos. Thanks to an incredible 2025 campaign so far from Pete Alonso, the Mets find themselves third in the MLB power rankings.

#2 - Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers have one of the best records in baseball and it might only be a matter of time before they secure the top spot on this list. The return of Shohei Ohtani from the paternity list will certainly help the reigning World Series champions for their upcoming series against the Chicago Cubs.

Ad

#1 - San Diego Padres

The San Diego Padres top this MLB power rankings list yet again thanks to their continued stretch of quality performances. Thanks to their 16-6 record, the Padres have the highest win percentage in the Majors, however, the injury to Luis Arraez could pose a challenge for the talented group.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lyndon Suvanto Lyndon is a Journalist covering Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. An international handball player with Team Canada, Lyndon has traveled across the globe representing club and country. He also completed his studies at NAIT (Northern Alberta Institute of Technology) and Universite de Poitiers.



Author of the book "The Great Baseball Road Trip," Lyndon was able to combine his three favorite things: writing, sports, and travel! In the book he traveled across the USA for 66 days, visiting all 30 MLB stadiums, and creating one life-changing experience.



A Blue Jays fan, one of his favorite memories came during the 2015 ALDS when Jose Bautista hit his now-iconic bat-flip home run off the Rangers. Know More