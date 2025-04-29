MLB Power Rankings Predictions: Where do the top 10 teams stand heading into Week 6 ft. San Diego Padres and New York Yankees

April is almost behind us, which allows fans and experts a more clear picture of the MLB power rankings. Although it is still incredibly early in the 2025 season, teams have already been able to separate themselves from the rest of the pack.

While things can certainly change as the year moves along, some of the strongest teams in the league have already been able to flex their depth and superstar talent this year.

Here's a closer look at the top 10 teams in the MLB power rankings in week 6

#10 - Philadelphia Phillies

It has been an inconsistent season for the Philadelphia Phillies so far, however the roster is so loaded with talent that they belong with a prime spot in the MLB power rankings. Like some of the teams on this list, the Phillies are waiting on a few stars to heat up and can easily climb the list by the end of the week.

#9 - Seattle Mariners

The Seattle Mariners have certainly earned a spot inside the top 10 in the MLB power rankings. The team has been red-hot at the plate with depth players such as Dylan Moore playing a major role in that success. It will be interesting to see how they will respond now that ace Logan Gilbert was placed on the IL.

#8 - Boston Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox have been solid this season, but it's clear that they have another level they can reach once everything clicks and everyone plays to their potential. The Red Sox are right in the thick of it despite slow starts to the year for superstars such as Rafael Devers. It might only be a matter of time before things take off.

#7 - Chicago Cubs

The Chicago Cubs have been a juggernaut at the plate this season and currently lead the league in total runs scored. The team has been firing on all cylinders with players such as Pete Crow-Armstrong and Michael Busch contributing alongside the team's superstars.

#6 - New York Yankees

The New York Yankees are unsurprisingly one of the top teams in the AL thanks to the tremendous season that Aaron Judge is putting together. At 17-12, the Yankees find themselves at the top of the AL East and a clear threat to reach the World Series for the second consecutive year.

#5 - San Diego Padres

The San Diego Padres have been one of the best teams so far this season, however they currently find themselves in a bit of a funk, posting a 3-7 record over their last 10 games. That being said, the Friars still own one of the best overall records in the league and could easily find themselves back near the top of the MLB power rankings in a few weeks.

#4 - Detroit Tigers

The Detroit Tigers reached the postseason last year, however, there was a sense that it could have been a bit of luck. Well, the Tigers have taken matters into their own hands, posting the best record in the American League as their rotation has simply been dominant.

#3 - Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers entered 2025 as the betting favorites to win the World Series and while they have been one of the top clubs in baseball, they find themselves third in the MLB power rankings. It might only be a matter of time before they find themselves in the top spot.

#2 - San Francisco Giants

The San Francisco Giants have easily been one of the most surprising teams in Major League Baseball so far this season. The Giants have been able to capitalize on their impressive depth and strong performances from club ace Logan Webb to post a 19-10 record through April.

#1 - New York Mets

It might be surprising to see the New York Mets taking the top spot in the MLB power rankings, not because they aren't a talented roster but because Juan Soto has been relatively quiet for them all year. The Mets' 20-9 record is the best in baseball and once Soto heats up, they could easily keep pulling away from the rest of the league.

