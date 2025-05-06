MLB Power Rankings Predictions: Where do the top 10 teams stand heading into Week 7 ft. Mariners and Dodgers

The MLB power rankings continue to shift the further we get into the season. While we have seen some surprise teams crack the top 10 in the power rankings earlier on in the season, as more games have been played, the stronger teams have continued to separate themselves from the rest of the pack.

It may sound obvious to say that the MLB power rankings will shift and evolve throughout the season, howeverm sometimes it's important to remind fans that is is still early in the 2025 campaign. It might not be time to panic if their favorite team does not crack the top 10 heading into week 7 as plenty can still change.

Top 10 teams right now in the MLB power rankings

#10 - New York Yankees

The New York Yankees have fallen off a bit in the last week or so, posting a 4-6 record over their last 10 games. While the team still holds the top spot in the American League East, the gap has been closing rapidly. That being said, simply having Aaron Judge doing what he is doing at the plate, makes them a threat to win every single game.

#9 - Cleveland Guardians

The Cleveland Guardians have been trending in the opposite direction for the Yankees, which is why they have secure a spot ahead of them in the MLB power rankings. The Guardians have been getting solid contributions on both sides of the ball and are proving yet again why they are always a threat in the American League.

#8 - Philadelphia Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies have been one of the stronger team in the National League despite slow starts to the season from superstars such as Bryce Harper. While Harper will undoubtedly turn things around, the depth of the Phillies has been on full display and it would be unsurprising to see them climb a few spots in the MLB power rankings in a week or two.

#7 - Seattle Mariners

The Seattle Mariners have been one of the hottest teams in baseball right now, posting a 7-3 record over their last 10 games. While the team has been able to climb the standings, they have been hit by the injury bug lately, so it will be interesting to see how they respond to the adversity.

#6 - San Francisco Giants

A surprising staple in the MLB power rankings this season has been the San Francisco Giants. While many could have attributed their early success to a small sample size, now that we are over a month into the season, the Giants are looking like a legitimate playoff threat in the NL.

#5 - Chicago Cubs

The Chicago Cubs have remained one of the most potent lineups in baseball all season long and have continued to expand their lead in the NL Central. At 22-14, the Cubs appear on track to reach the postseason for the first time since 2020. While the team has been receiving contributions acorss the board, the offseason acquisition of Kyle Tucker has been game-changing.

#4 - Detroit Tigers

The Detroit Tigers are currently the best team in the American League. Thanks to arguably the most potent pitching staff in the game and massive improvements on offense, the Tigers have managed to claim the 4th spot in the MLB power rankings this week and might not let go of it for some time.

#3 - New York Mets

The top 3 club in the MLB power rankings all hail from the National League and have all been mighty impressive this season. The New York Mets take the 3rd spot but could easily climb the list once Juan Soto heats up and performs like his normal self. The club has been getting the best season of Pete Alonso's career so far, which has certainly helped them post their 23-13 record.

#2 - San Diego Padres

After a tumultuous offseason, the San Diego Padres have hit the ground running, getting an MVP-like season from the dynamic Fernando Tatis Jr. in the process. While there has long been speculation that the team could look to offload some of their veterans, at this point, they could ultimately be buyers come the trade deadline.

#1 - Los Angeles Dodgers

It may not be surprising to see that the Los Angeles Dodgers find themselves in the top spot in the MLB power rankings. The club, which is headlined by the trio of Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, and Mookie Betts has lived up the hype surrounding them and look like the team to beat for any World Series hopefuls.

