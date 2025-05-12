MLB Power Rankings Predictions: Where do the top 10 teams stand heading into Week 8 ft. the Padres and Mets

The MLB power rankings continue to shift as a each week rolls along. As the calendar continues to push into May, fans and analysts are getting a better view of which teams should be considered contenders and which teams should be considered pretenders.

Here's a closer look at the MLB power rankings heading into week 8 of the regular season

#10 - Chicago Cubs

The Chicago Cubs opened the season as one of the most electric teams in baseball, putting up massive run totals en route to a top spot in the National League. Since that red-hot beginning to the season, the club has fallen off a bit, going 5-5 in their last 10 games.

#9 - Seattle Mariners

The Seattle Mariners continue to find themselves inside the top 10 of the MLB power rankings. The club has been having to battle through a few significant injuries, including stars George Kirby and Logan Gilbert. The Mariners have been one of the top clubs in the AL and will undoubtedly find themselves in the postseason picture.

#8 - Cleveland Guardians

The Cleveland Guardians have remained consistently in the top of the AL all season. The Guardians have been able to piece together a solid 23-17 record with despite the offense ranking in the middle of the league in terms of production. Once the lineup is able to heat up, the Guardians could climb the MLB power rankings before all is said and done.

#7 - New York Yankees

The New York Yankees find themselves with the second-best record in the AL despite being ravaged by injuires. The club have been without star pitchers Gerrit Cole, Luis Gil, and Marcus Stroman for the majority of the season, not to mention Giancarlo Stanton, who is also out. Their success has been largely due to the incredible performance of superstar Aaron Judge.

#6 - San Francisco Giants

The San Francisco Giants continue to hold onto a spot in the MLB power rankings thanks to their incredible depth and strong pitching rotation. Although it looked like the Giants were just on a hot streak to start the season, they have proven their critics wrong by building an impressive 24-17 record.

#5 - Philadelphia Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies are heating up and that is bad news for the rest of the league. The club has compiled a 7-3 record over their last 10 games and don't appear to be slowing down any time soon. Thanks to an elite pitching staff and one of the most potent lineups in baseball, the Phillies might climb this list before the end of the year.

#4 - Detroit Tigers

One of the biggest surprises so far this season has been the Detroit Tigers. Even though they made the postseason in 2024, the team has been even better than expected this season, sitting with the best record in the American League. Pitchers such as Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize have been major contributors early on this year.

#3 - New York Mets

After making the biggest free agent signing in history, the New York Mets and Juan Soto came into the year with considerable amounts of pressure to succeed. While Soto has been off to a slow start, the rest of the team has been firing on all cylinders, helping them take 3rd place in the MLB power rankings.

#2 - San Diego Padres

The San Diego Padres have been near the top of the MLB power rankings all season long, however, they fall a spot short of number one on this list. Thanks to a destruction of the Colorado Rockies this past weekend, the Padres lineup continues to prove that they are one of the most dangerous in baseball.

#1 - Los Angeles Dodgers

The reigning World Series champions have put their firepower on full display. Even though they have had to endure injuries to stars such as Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, and Teoscar Hernandez, the Los Angeles Dodgers are proving yet again why they are considered the favorite to win it all.

