MLB Power Rankings Predictions: Where the top 10 teams stand as Opening Day 2025 approaches

The 2025 regular season is right around the corner, making way for the first set of MLB power rankings heading into Opening Day. Although there werre plenty of expectations for a number of clubs heading into the offseason, a number of clubs either got stronger or weaker based on a number of different factors.

There have already been a number of significant injuries that might set some teams back, while other have continued to bolster their rosters throughout the offseason. While MLB power rankings will change throughout the season, with the 2025 campaign only days away, it's safe to say that the roster are nearly set and we can best view which teams might be the most dominant.

Here's a closer look at the top 10 teams in the MLB power rankings as Opening Day approaches

#10 - Chicago Cubs

The Chicago Cubs made one of the biggest moves of the offseason, acquiring Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros, giving them one of the best outfielders in baseball. This move alone would help the Cubs climb the MLB power rankings, however some notable depth moves for players such as Carson Kelly, Justin Turner, and Ryan Pressly help round out the roster.

#9 - Texas Rangers

The Texas Rangers have the talent to be higher on this list, however, given their disappointing 2024 campaign, as well as some health concerns, they come in at number 9. The biggest question mark might be their pitching rotation which his headlined by Jacob deGrom, who has not exactly had the cleanest bill of health in recent years.

#8 - Baltimore Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles had a relatively quiet offseason, leaving some believing that the team could have done more to capitalize on their championship window. While the O's did add several veterans such as Tyler O'Neill, Gary Sanchez, and Charlie Morton, the loss of stars Anthony Santander and Corbin Burnes hurts their standing in the MLB power rankings.

#7 - Houston Astros

The Houston Astros are going to be one of the most interesting teams to watch this season. After saying goodbye to staples such as Kyle Tucker and Alex Bregman, the Astros will look noticeably different with the additions of Isaac Paredes, Christian Walker, and Brendan Rogers. They are talented but they are already dealing with some injuries that they'll need to overcome, Walker being one of them.

#6 - Boston Red Sox

Speaking of Alex Bregman, he is one of several major moves that the Boston Red Sox made this offseason, helping them climb just outside of the top 5 in the MLB power rankings. The Red Sox rebuilt their pitching staff, adding Walker Buehler, Garrett Crochet, and Aroldis Chapman, which should help them make a postseason push.

#5 - New York Mets

The New York Mets signed Juan Soto. Is there real much else that needs to be said? The superstar outfielder brings some incredible juice to the team's lineup. The only question surrounding the club is their pitching rotation, which could ultimately cap their ceiling in 2025.

#4 - Philadelphia Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies are one of the deepest teams in Major League Baseball. If they can remain healthy, they could make some serious noise this season. The core of the Phillies squad is starting to age a little bit, which could suggest that it might be now or never to win it all for this unit. I might lean towards now given the star-power on the team.

#3 - New York Yankees

The New York Yankees were viewed as a true favorite to contend for the World Series this season. While they are still going to be a tough out for any team, the reasons they are not inside the top 2 in the MLB power rankings is the fact that they have already lost their ace, Gerrit Cole, for the entire season after undergoing Tommy John Surgery.

#2 - Atlanta Braves

The Atlanta Braves could be poised for a serious bounceback this season. Although they made the playoffs in 2024, they were a shell of the powerhouse they were earlier in the year. With Ronald Acuna Jr. and Spencer Strider expected to return this season, they might be on a collision course with the Los Angeles Dodgers for MLB supremacy.

#1- Los Angeles Dodgers

It may come as no surprise to see the Los Angeles Dodgers sit atop the MLB power rankings heading into Opening Day. The reigning World Series champions not only kept the core of their roster together, but they also added Blake Snell, Michael Conforto, Kirby Yates, and Roki Sasaki this offseason. The Dodgers are clearly the team to beat in 2025.

