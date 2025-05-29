MLB Prop Bets for May 29: Chandler Simpson stolen base prop, Ronald Acuna Jr. hits, and Cal Raleigh walks

Every day in the MLB, there are a million different occurrences. Some player gets a hit, another earns a walk, while another strikes out. They're all part of prop bets that sports fans and bettors can take part in. Virtually every event can be predicted, and it's up to the bettors to pick the right ones.

Ad

Even with just five games on the schedule, there are so many props and so many players to choose from within those props available for every game. Picking the right one is no easy feat, but we've picked out some DraftKings lines to keep an eye on.

Note: Odds are subject to change, and no outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Best MLB prop bets for today

5) Chandler Simpson over 0.5 stolen bases (+160)

Ad

Trending

Chandler Simpson will steal (Imagn)

Chandler Simpson has an unfathomable 16 stolen bases this season in only 34 games played. The Tampa Bay Rays star may be faster than anyone in baseball, so all he needs is to get on base, and he's a near lock to steal a base. Today, against Ryan Gusto, that shouldn't be a huge obstacle, and he's going to steal at least one base against the Houston Astros.

Ad

4) Ronald Acuna Jr. over 1.5 hits (+185)

Ronald Acuna Jr. could get two hits (Imagn)

Ronald Acuna Jr. has been hitting very well since returning from the IL. He's facing Cristopher Sanchez, who's been good for the Philadelphia Phillies. However, he doesn't rack up a lot of strikeouts, which means contact for the hitters. If Acuna makes contact, he's probably going to end up with a hit, so today, he very well could get a couple.

Ad

3) Cal Raleigh 1+ walk (+130)

Cal Raleigh should get walked once today (Imagn)

Cal Raleigh has been an offensive revelation for the Seattle Mariners. He might be facing MacKenzie Gore, a player who strikes a ton of batters out, but Gore has issued 21 walks in 62.1 innings. If there's any hitter he's going to be careful with, it's the man with 19 home runs. Raleigh should get walked once today.

Ad

2) AJ Smith-Shawver over 4.5 strikeouts (+100)

Take the over on AJ Smith-Shawver today (Imagn)

AJ Smith-Shawver has had a bit of an uneven run this season, but the Atlanta Braves starter has been good more often than not. His 4.5 line is pretty low, and he's gone under it just twice this entire season, and those two games were failures to make even the fifth inning. Provided he doesn't get blown up early, Smith-Shawver should be able to strike out a few Phillies tonight.

Ad

1) MacKenzie Gore under 1.5 runs allowed (+110)

MacKenzie Gore has a good pitching matchup today (Imagn)

MacKenzie Gore has been brilliant this season, striking out more batters than all other MLB starters. The Washington Nationals ace has a decent matchup with an at-times lackluster offense in the Seattle Mariners. He's due for a dominant outing, and he should be able to keep them off the scoreboard. He's gone under this line three times already this year, and he has the matchup to do it today.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Roberts Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.



Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.



Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again. Know More