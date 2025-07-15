MLB Prop Bets Today: All-Star Game 2025 Picks ft. Cal Raleigh, Ronald Acuna Jr., and Top Player Props for July 16

The 2025 MLB All-Star Game takes over Truist Park tonight, bringing together the league’s biggest names and electrifying matchups. While the spotlight will be on stars like Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge, there’s plenty of value to be found in player props and game totals.

Ad

From hot hitters fresh off the Home Run Derby stage to dominant starting arms, we’ve built a sharp five-leg same game parlay packed with plus-money picks and historical trends worth backing. Let’s break down the best prop bets to lock in for the Midsummer Classic.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Five-Leg All-Star Game Parlay

Leg 1: Junior Caminero 1+ Hit (+135)

Ad

Trending

Junior Caminero has a chance to leave his mark with a big fly (Credits: IMAGN)

Fresh off an electrifying Home Run Derby where he battled to the final before narrowly losing to Cal Raleigh, Junior Caminero is bringing serious momentum into tonight’s All-Star Game.

Ad

This 23-home-run slugger has combined power with solid contact in 2025, batting .252 with 60 RBIs and showing flashes of clutch hitting.

With his swing sizzling and confidence sky-high, Caminero’s poised to leave a mark even in limited All-Star at-bats. At +135, backing him to get at least one hit tonight is a smart play. Expect him to channel that derby fire and put the ball in play early.

Leg 2: Cal Raleigh 1+ Hit (+135)

Cal Raleigh enters the All-Star Game riding the ultimate high after winning Monday night’s Home Run Derby, crushing his way to the top with 38 homers and 82 RBIs this season.

Ad

With a .259 average and 65 runs scored, Raleigh isn’t just power; he’s a consistent offensive force who knows how to deliver on the biggest stages. His 10 stolen bases add a dynamic edge to his game, making him a multi-threat.

Expect Raleigh to carry that derby momentum into tonight’s game, making him a prime candidate to record at least one hit and continue his hot streak at the plate.

Leg 3: Total Runs Under 7 (-101)

Ad

Despite the star power on both sides, recent All-Star Games have trended toward pitching dominance and low scoring, with 11 of the last 14 finishing under 7 total runs.

Tonight’s matchup features elite pitchers like Tarik Skubal and Paul Skenes who are likely to keep the offense in check, making the under 7 total runs (-101) a solid, historically backed bet.

Leg 4: Ronald Acuna Jr. to Score a Run (+125)

Ronald Acuna Jr. stays dangerous at the plate (Credits: IMAGN)

Ronald Acuna Jr. has been a dynamic force for the National League this season, hitting a scorching .323 with 12 homers and 22 RBIs while scoring 39 runs.

Ad

His combination of contact, power and speed makes him a constant threat to cross the plate, especially in a high-profile setting like the All-Star Game.

Backing Acuna to score a run (+125) is a smart play, as he’s poised to capitalize on any opportunity in this star-studded lineup.

Leg 5: Tarik Skubal Over 1.5 Strikeouts (+145)

With a dominant 10-3 record, a 2.23 ERA and 153 strikeouts in the first half, Tarik Skubal has been one of the most efficient strikeout artists in baseball this season.

Ad

His WHIP of just 0.83 shows how cleanly he’s worked through lineups, and even in a short All-Star Game stint, his elite command and swing-and-miss stuff should earn him at least two strikeouts.

At +145, this over 1.5 K prop offers excellent value for a pitcher who doesn’t need many pitches to make a big impact.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More