MLB Rewind: New York Yankees upset Boston Red Sox to make a historic 9-0 comeback

The rivalry between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox is one of the greatest in all of sports. It features over a century of triumphs, collpases and tension that have been passed down from generations of fans in the east coast.

There was the famous curse of the Bambino and the "Who's your Daddy?" chants that boomed throughout Yankee Stadium. There was them calling out a city's smell and flaunting a championship in Fenway Park. The mutual hatred and disdain between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox is unmatched in competitive sports. And it's games like the one that took place on April 21st, 2012 that fuel the fire between these two franchises.

The New York Yankees erased a massive deficit at the hands of the Boston Red Sox

The game could not have started any worse for the New York Yankees. Starting pitcher Freddy Garcia struggled mightily, surrending five runs to the Sox without even making it through the second inning at Fenway Park. Relievers Clay Rapada and David Phelps did their best to stop the bleeding. However, they could only slow down the torrid Red Sox offense led by scorching hot future Hall of Famer David Ortiz. The Yankees surrended four more runs to Boston as the clubs entered the seventh inning.

Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz has crushed the souls of New York Yankees fans for the majority of the 21st century

On the other side of the rubber, Red Sox starter Felix Dubront was crusing against the Yankees. He yielded one run on four hits while striking out seven over 6 innings of stellar work. However, once Dubront was lifted after the sixth inning, the Yankees pounced on the Red Sox bullpen. The club ravaged Vicente Padilla and Alfredo Aceves for 10 runs. Veterans Mark Texeira and Nick Swisher each drove in six runs apiece as the Yankees errupted for 15 runs total. Texeira would hit two home runs against the Sox.

While the Red Sox bullpen imploded, the Yankees bullpen regrouped. Relivers Rafael Soriano, Boone Logan and Cody Eppley each threw scoreless innings to keep the Red Sox from matching the Yankees offensively. Red Sox fans had to watch in horror as their team collapsed against their bitter rivals at home.

