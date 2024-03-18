MLB’s best dressed players: Locker room votes rank the league’s most fashion-forward players

Many baseball players are aware of the fashion quotient involved with the game and their game day outifts reflect it rather well. As Opening Day nears, MLB.com's reporters surveyed every clubhouse for opinions on the most fashion-forward players in the entire league.

Almost 100 players participated in the survey and the popular choices among players are as below:

Top 5 fashion-forward players in the MLB

#5: Marcus Stroman, New York Yankees

Stroman, who earlier signed with the Yankees this offseason, has his own style. The two-time All-Star founded a clothing company named HDMH in 2015, the meaning of which is "Height doesn't measure heart."

"Everyone's got their own style, but he's got it all," an NL player said about Stroman.

Marcus Stroman created SHUGO, a high-end baseball cleats, lifestyle sneakers and elevated athletic apparel brand. You'd see them being worn by other Major League players as well.

#4: Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres

Also known as "El Niño," Fernando Tatis Jr. is all about fashion. Whether it's him flaunting his jewelry or him with his attractive sneakers, Tatis Jr. epitomizes style.

The pink suit he wore on the eve of the 2021 All-Star game is just a small example of his style.

#3: Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers

Year after year, Mookie Betts makes a new fashion statement with his red carpet appearances.

For the 2019 All-Star game, Betts went shirtless with a Fedora jacket on. In 2022, he gave off the perfect chilling summer vibe with a white shirt with a sea hue on the left upper section of the shirt.

#2 Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta Braves

Talking about style in the baseball world and not including one of the best would be unfair. Ronald Acuna Jr.'s swag on red carpets and game-day wear has captured the attention of many over the years.

His jersey was ranked second in 2023's Most Popular MLB Jersey, trailing only two-way star Shohei Ohtani.

"He just seems to have a lot of flair," an AL outfielder said about the Acuna.

#1 Francisco Lindor, New York Mets

The most stylish presence on the baseball field went to Francisco Lindor. His jewelry and game-day wear are a testament to his fashion sense.

"Frankie's got some fits, man," said a NL outfielder.

Even his glove was designed by the top Italian fashion house, Gucci.

89th MLB All-Star Game, presented by MasterCard - Red Carpet

His MLB peers ranked him first as the best fashion forward player in the league.

