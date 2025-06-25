  • home icon
  • MLB Same Game Parlays Today: Dodgers vs. Rockies & Braves vs. Mets Betting Picks ft. Andy Pages, Ronald Acuna Jr., and Top Prop Bets for June 25, 2025

By Shubham Soni
Published Jun 25, 2025 10:45 GMT
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Miami Marlins - Source: Imagn
MLB Same Game Parlays Today: Dodgers vs Rockies & Braves vs Mets Betting Picks - Best combos ft. Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Ronald Acuna Jr., and top prop bets for June 25, 2025 - Source: Imagn

Today's MLB action brings two thrilling matchups packed with betting value. From the Dodgers and Rockies battling it out at Coors Field to the Braves taking on the Mets, today’s same game parlays combine star power, hot hitting and reliable pitching.

We break down sharp props featuring Andy Pages, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Ronald Acuna Jr., Francisco Lindor, and strong team bets that make these parlays great plays for your ticket.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Same Game Parlay #1: Dodgers vs. Rockies

Andy Pages 3+ Total (Hit + Run + RBI) –110

Andy Pages is crushing 2025 with a .294 average, 16 homers and 53 RBIs. In his last 7 games, he’s blazing hot, hitting .407 with 3 homers and 7 RBIs, plus a huge 1.229 OPS.

He’s driving runs and scoring consistently, making 3+ combined hits, runs and RBIs a real possibility today.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto Out Records Over 17.5 -160

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is demonstrating elite control and durability in 2025, boasting a 6-6 record and a 2.76 ERA across 84.2 innings. He’s struck out 95 batters with a strong 10.1 K/9 while limiting walks (3.2 BB/9) and home runs (1.0 HR/9).

Yamamoto consistently goes deep, averaging over 6 innings in his last seven starts (6.1, 4.2, 6, 3.2, 6, 7, 6 innings). Expect him to comfortably pass 17.5 outs, equivalent to about 6 innings plus some outs in the 7th, making this a reliable prop for the Dodgers-Rockies game.

Dodgers Run Line -1.5 -217

The Dodgers’ powerful lineup and superior pitching depth make the 2-run victory margin a reliable bet here. They should capitalize on the Rockies’ weaknesses at Coors.

Parlay Odds: Approximately +354

Same Game Parlay #2: Braves vs. Mets

Mets Moneyline -156

Despite the Braves’ strong offense, the Mets have solid pitching and home-field advantage, making them favorites to win this crucial divisional matchup.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Hit + RBI + Runs 3+ +105

Ronald Acuna Jr. is absolutely scorching in 2025 with a blazing .385 average, 9 homers and 16 RBIs. Over his last 13 games, he’s hitting an insane .489 with 4 homers, 8 RBIs, and 19 runs scored, boasting a massive 1.426 OPS.

His elite plate discipline and power combo make 3+ combined hits, runs and RBIs a very realistic bet. Expect Acuña to shine and deliver multi-category production for the Braves today.

Francisco Lindor Total Bases 2+ -110

Francisco Lindor is solid in 2025 with a .268 average, 16 homers and 42 RBIs, as well as 13 steals and 14 doubles, showing his all-around game.

Though limited to 4 games recently, he’s hit .333 with 2 homers and 6 hits, posting a strong .722 SLG and 1.056 OPS. Lindor’s power and speed combo make 2+ total bases a smart, achievable prop for today’s Braves-Mets matchup.

Parlay Odds: Approximately +542

Shubham Soni

Shubham Soni

Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends.

