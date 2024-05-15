MLB Schedule Strength: Listing top 5 teams with toughest fixtures so far ft. Astros and Blue Jays

The early portion of the season has been unkind to several MLB teams, but it's not all their fault. The schedule for many teams has been difficult, leading to disappointing stretches or bad starts. However, it will get better for a lot of these teams. Here are the ones who've had it the toughest so far in the 2024 MLB season by strength of schedule.

MLB teams with the toughest strength of schedule so far

5) Oakland Athletics

The athletes have done well in the face of a hard schedule

The Oakland Athletics have emerged as one of the most surprising teams in baseball. Despite initial expectations, they are performing much better than anticipated. Furthermore, they have faced the fifth-hardest schedule, making their achievements even more impressive. Currently, they are six games under .500, but with a more favorable schedule ahead, they have the potential to perform surprisingly well and not be considered terrible in 2024.

4) Cincinnati Reds

The Reds have struggled during a tough schedule

If there's any silver lining about those who believed in the playoff chances of the Cincinnati Reds, it is that the early schedule has been hard.

They've had the fourth-hardest schedule of any MLB team thus far. The Baltimore Orioles, Seattle Mariners and Philadelphia Phillies will make for a tough schedule, and those are only a few of the opponents the Reds have had to take on.

3) Chicago White Sox

The White Sox have had a hard schedule

The Chicago White Sox are not a good team, but their record is at least partially due to an absolutely challenging schedule. They had the third-hardest schedule so far.

They're still not a contender even in the AL Central, but facing teams like the Minnesota Twins and Philadelphia Phillies early on has led them to a disappointing start.

2) Toronto Blue Jays

The Blue Jays haven't had it easy

It will be an extremely tall task to climb out of the AL East basement this year, but the Toronto Blue Jays will have it easier going forward. Thus far, they've had the second-most difficult schedule to play, so it's not entirely shocking that they're under .500.

They've faced the New York Yankees, Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers. It has not been smooth sledding, either, but it's been a tough road to this point.

1) Houston Astros

The Houston Astros have had a tough schedule

If there's a silver lining to the abysmal start the Houston Astros are in, it's that it can only get easier from here. They have had the hardest schedule so far of any team.

They faced the New York Yankees twice, the Texas Rangers and the Atlanta Braves. Those are all good teams and are expected to make playoffs. The Astros certainly haven't played well, but they should have a much easier time moving forward.

