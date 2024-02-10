MLB Star Brock Holt's $33,890 Modified Jeep Wrangler, a giant off-road marvel built for epic adventures

Former Boston Red Sox infielder Brock Holt played 10 seasons in the MLB. He has a World Series ring to show for it, as he was part of Boston's championship run in the 2018 season. Holt last played for the Texas Rangers in the 2021 season.

Off the field, he customized his Jeep Wrangler from Alex Vega's Miami-based Auto Firm in August 2015. According to a report by Auto Evolution, the customization included a satin wrap, a 2.5-inch lift kit, new bumpers, a grill, and side steps. Other detailing includes darkened windows, a tuning box, a sports exhaust system and a new sound system.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to Car and Driver, the 2024 Jeep Wrangler starts at $33,890 and goes up to $93,440. This luxurious car has a 285-hp 3.6-liter V-6, coupled with a six-speed manual gearbox or a smooth-shifting eight-speed automatic, depending upon the variant.

The basic two-door Wrangler Sport variant tops 60 mph in 6.1 seconds, while the four-door Sahara model reaches the limit in 6.8 seconds. Although its handling has gotten better, it remains truck-like when compared to today's polished SUVs and pickups.

Brock Holt reacts to Justin Turner's farewell

Justin Turner agreed to a one-year, $13 million contract with the Toronto Blue Jays. With this, he bade farewell to the Red Sox, with whom he was associated for the 2023 season. Turner shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, feeling appreciated and grateful to the city.

Holt reacted to his farewell post, saying:

"Also same box as Brock Holt..."

In response, Turner replied:

"You're a legend."

Brock Holt reacts to Justin Turner's farewell

Hailing from Fort Worth, Texas, Brock Holt was picked in the ninth round by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2009 MLB draft. He was promoted to the majors in the 2012 season.

For the following season, he was traded to the Boston Red Sox along with Joel Hanrahan in exchange for Jerry Sands, Stolmy Pimentel, Mark Melancon, and Iván DeJesús, Jr.

He played his first and only All-Star game in 2015. He appeared as a pinch runner to relieve Mike Trout, successfully stole second base and later scored.

A year after winning the World Series, he signed a one-year contract with the Milwaukee Brewers in February 2020. Following a string of bad seasons, he went on to play for the Washington Nationals and the Texas Rangers.

For the 2022 season, he signed a minor league contract with the Atlanta Braves but he couldn't return to the big league, prompting a decision to retire on October 27, 2022.

Overall in his career, Brock Holt hit .262, 25 home runs and 234 RBIs.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.