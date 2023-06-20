MLB Trade Deadline 2023: 5 players New York Mets could target before August 1

The New York Mets have not been the powerhouse that many expected this season. After setting a new record for free agent spending this offseason, the money has not translated into success. While it is still early in the season, Mets GM Billy Eppler will likely be aggressive on the trade market this summer.

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen has shown his aggressiveness to improve the team in pursuit of a World Series ring, which will likely result in a few moves before the Aug. 1 trade deadline.

mensa from KFS @morelikemensa The Mets beat flames out of Houston. That’s fun.



At 34-38, a change needs to come for the Mets, whether it be with trades, the firing of manager Buck Showalter, or both, a shakeup will happen this summer. Here's a look at five players that the New York Mets could target before the MLB Trade Deadline.

#1 - Joc Pederson is likely to be available at the trade deadline

The San Francisco Giants will likely look to move some of their veterans at the trade deadline if the team is no longer in playoff contention. While they currently sit second in the NL West with a 40-32 record, the fact that World Series contenders such as the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers are behind them, it's only a matter of time before they drop in the standings.

Syd @Sydslidepark If the Mets don’t DFA Pham and make a trade for Joc Pederson in July imma cry a lil bit If the Mets don’t DFA Pham and make a trade for Joc Pederson in July imma cry a lil bit

If the Giants do in fact become sellers, veteran left-handed slugger Joc Pederson will be a top target for several contenders. Pederson could be a perfect fit with the Mets, competing with Mark Canha in left field, or simply locking down the DH position in New York.

#2 - Tyler O'Neill could be another outfield addition for the New York Mets

While the New York Mets have been disappointing this season, the St. Louis Cardinals have arguably been more so. At 30-43, all signs are pointing to the Cardinals being sellers at the trade deadline, with outfielder Tyler O'Neill being one of the names most heavily linked in trade rumors.

In a similar case as Joc Pederson, O'Neill could compete with Mark Canha for time in the outfield, while also providing manager Buck Showalter with flexibility defensively. While he is currently on the 60-day IL, he is expected to return to baseball in early July.

#3 - Lance Lynn could add be a low-cost addition to bolster their pitching rotation

While Lance Lynn has endured a difficult season, he is a steady veteran who has proven his ability to perform at an elite level in the MLB. A two-time All-Star, Lynn could likely be acquired at a relatively low cost given the likelihood of the Chicago White Sox blowing up their roster at the trade deadline.

The 36-year-old could find himself in the middle of the pitching rotation behind future Hall of Famers Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer. He also has a team option for next season, so he could been seen as a rental option for the New York Mets.

#4 - Dylan Cease could be the higher-priced option out of Chicago

As previously mentioned, New York Mets owner Steve Cohen has shown that he is not afraid of making "all-in" moves to try and win a title. If the team elected to move on from some of their young prospects, they could potentially land star pitcher Dylan Cease from the Chicago White Sox.

SBR @SportsBetRyann @peterappel23 Hard to compare due to no Salary cap in baseball but I guess I’d probably say Whitesox trading Dylan Cease to the Mets @peterappel23 Hard to compare due to no Salary cap in baseball but I guess I’d probably say Whitesox trading Dylan Cease to the Mets

A trio of Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer and Dylan Cease could potentially form the best pitching rotation in baseball. While all three have endured struggles this season, the potential for greatness is sky-high.

#5 - David Bednar could be a closing option for the New York Mets

The Pittsburgh Pirates could either find themselves as buyers or sellers at the trade deadline. While their current 34-37 record suggests that the team will likely look to sell at the deadline, they could still remain in playoff contention by Aug. 1. If they do indeed become sellers, they will likely look to move on from several of their veterans.

This is where David Bednar could come into play. The 28-year-old closer has been solid this season, recording 14 saves through 26.0 innings this year, while also posting a 1.73 ERA with 31 strikeouts. Bednar could step into the closer role for the New York Mets after the team lost Edwin Diaz to injury prior to the regular season.

