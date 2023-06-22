MLB Trade Deadline 2023: 5 Players San Diego Padres could target before August 1

Who, what, where, when and why are key questions for the San Diego Padres as the trade deadline approaches. So much was expected of this team prior to the 2023 season. As we approach the midseason mark, the Padres are 35-39 and fourth in their division.

During the 2022 trade deadline, the San Diego Padres were big spenders. They gave up valuable prospects to add Juan Soto from the Washington Nationals. All-Star closer Josh Hader was signed. They also added other pieces to an already talented lineup consisting of Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr.

Manny Machado is congratulated by Juan Soto after a home run against the San Francisco Giants

The San Diego Padres are still in search of their first ever World Series title and will look to plug some of their gaps during the trade deadline. Here are five players that the club could target before Aug. 1.

#5 Jorge Soler, Miami Marlins

Hitting (or lack of hitting) has definitely been an issue for the San Diego Padres. They currently rank 20th in runs (319) and 25th in team batting average (.231).

Jorge Soler could help to add some much needed power and clutch hitting to the lineup. He is currently slashing .252/.353/.543 on the season and has already recorded 21 home runs and 45 RBIs.

#4 Aroldis Chapman, Kansas City Royals

Relief pitching has been a problem are for a San Diego Padres team that just can't seem to hang on to leads. San Diego is 5-13 in one-run games and 0-6 in games that go into extra innings.

During his heyday, Aroldis Chapman was considered one of the league's premier pitchers. Chapman is a seven-time All-Star and won a World Series with the Chicago Cubs.

This season, he has an incredible 45 strikeouts over 25.1 innings.

#3 Joe Kelly, Chicago White Sox

The former Los Angeles Dodgers reliever could be a perfect fit for a San Diego Padres lineup in need of a premier reliver.

The Chicago White Sox have had a horrible start to the year and will likely look to rebuild their lineup. Kelly, 35, is a luxury they cannot afford.

The righty has a 4.37 ERA on the season and is averaging well over a strikeout per inning.

#2 Yasmani Grandal, Chicago White Sox

Austin Nola and Gary Sanchez are both struggling to find consistency at the plate.

Nola is slashing .144/.263/.195 on the season and has just one home run over 48 games.

Gary Sanchez was picked up as a free agent and is yet to justify a place in the starting lineup. He has a .217 batting average over 22 games.

Grandal may not be the same player who made it to the All-Star Game in 2015 and 2019 but he is definitely an upgrade to what the Padres have on their roster.

#1 Shane Bieber, Cleveland Guardians

Shane Bieber pitches against the Boston Red Sox at Progressive Field

Shane Bieber is one of the most sought after players in the market this deadline. The former Cy Young winner has a 3.51 ERA after 15 starts and has an impressive 1.22 WHIP.

The Cleveland Guardians may consider moving the 28-year-old who is set to become a free agent at the end of the 2024 season.

An elite starting pitcher could be exactly what the San Diego Padres are in search of if they hope to compete with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks.

