MLB Trade Deadline 2023: Braves acquire Pierce Johnson from Rockies in exchange for Victor Vodnik and Tanner Gordon

MLB trade season is in full swing as the Atlanta Braves have acquired relief pitcher Pierce Johnson from the Colorado Rockies in exchange for Victor Vodnik and Tanner Gordon. While it may not be a blockbuster trade, it could be a sign of things to come as the August 1st Trade Deadline rapidly approaches.

Heading into the summer, many expected the Atlanta Braves to bolster their bullpen, something they have done by landing veteran Pierce Johnson. As one of the top teams in baseball, bullpen depth has been one of the areas that needed improvement, something the GM Alex Anthoupoulos believes that Johnson can provide the team.

Mark Bowman @mlbbowman The Braves have also acquired Taylor Hearn from the Rangers. Both Hearn and Pierce Johnson who was acquired from the Rockies this morning have options. That's big. The Braves have been limited by the lack of optionable relievers in their pen this year.

In return for Johnson, the Colorado Rockies added Victor Vodnik and Tanner Gordon, two prospects who could potentially play a role in the team's rebuild. Prior to the deal, Vodnik was Atlanta's 10th-ranked prospect, with Gordon sitting as number 26.

The two young pitchers now find themselves with a Colorado Rockies team that is looking to reset its roster, which could benefit both Vodnik and Gordon. The pair may find an easier route to the MLB by not playing on a true World Series contender in the shape of the Atlanta Braves.

At 32 years old, Pierce Johnson was clearly not a part of the Colorado Rockies' future plans, which made him expendable. Through 39 innings this season, Johnson has posted a 1-5 record with a 6.00 ERA and 58 strikeouts.

pic.twitter.com/JY8j2strX4 I really, really like the Pierce Johnson trade for the Braves. Pierce has put up some ELITE numbers outside of Coors Field and has been a GREAT postseason pitcher for the Padres prior to joining the Rockies this year

While those numbers leave much to be desired, a move to the Braves could help Johnson turn things around for the second half of the season.

Pierce Johnson might only be the beginning of Colorado's fire sale

Many experts around the MLB expect the Colorado Rockies to be one of the most active teams at the trade deadline, with the team likely to move on from some of their pending free agents, as well as their productive veterans.

⚾️📬Mailman Rob📬⚾️ @kingrob619 Sounds like a great day to trade for CJ Cron and have the ultimate Crone Zone!

Names such as C.J. Cron, German Marquez, Elias Dias, and even Kris Bryant have been mentioned as potential trade targets for contenders. It remains to be seen which players will no longer call Coors Field home, however, it appears likely that the Johnson trade is only the beginning.

