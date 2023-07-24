MLB Trade Deadline 2023: Braves acquire Taylor Hearn from Rangers in exchange for cash considerations

In a rare move between two World Series contenders, the Atlanta Braves have acquired left-handed pitcher Taylor Hearn from the Texas Rangers in exchange for cash considerations.

The Atlanta Braves acquired left-hander Taylor Hearn from the Rangers for cash considerations.



@Answerdave says Hearn also has remaining major league options, which gives Atlanta flexibility to keep him in the organization when it needs to make future changes. @BravesOnBally

says Hearn also has remaining major league options, which gives Atlanta flexibility to keep him in the organization when it needs to make future changes.

It's been a difficult season for Taylor Hearn, however, a change of scenery could benefit the 28-year-old. So far this season, Hearn has only appeared in 7.0 innings with the Texas Rangers, posting a 10.29 ERA along with seven strikeouts. Even though those numbers don't jump off the page, Hearn's versatility and the fact that he is left-handed makes him an intriguing addition to the Braves roster.

Since debuting with the Rangers in 2019, Hearn has spent time as both a starter and reliever, however, he has been much more effective coming out of the bullpen. If he remains with Atlanta for the remainder of the season, it will likely be in a relief role.

David O'Brien @DOBrienATL In addition to Taylor Hearn's power arm and ability to go multiple innings or even start, the fact that he has options was crucial for the #Braves , who needed another lefty with roster flexibility given the injuries and out-of-options status of others on their staff.

In addition to Taylor Hearn's power arm and ability to go multiple innings or even start, the fact that he has options was crucial for the #Braves, who needed another lefty with roster flexibility given the injuries and out-of-options status of others on their staff.

As a reliever, Hearn has been solid in his career, posting a 3.94 ERA, however, that number nearly doubles when he is called upon to start. During his time as a starter, which most came in 2021 and 2022, Hearn has struggled mightily, posting a combined 6.36 ERA.

The Atlanta Braves have been plagued by injuries, including starters Kyle Wright and Max Fried, which is why Hearn's flexibility as a starter and a reliever is an asset for the club.

Taylor Hearn is not the only relief pitcher acquired by the Atlanta Braves on Monday

The Atlanta Braves made a pair of moves on Monday, not only did they land Hearn from the Texas Rangers, but also veteran Pierce Johnson from the Colorado Rockies. As part of the deal with Colorado, the Braves sent pitching prospects Victor Vodnik and Tanner Gordon to the Rockies.

TRADE: The Braves are acquiring Pierce Johnson from the Rockies in exchange for RHP Victor Vodnik and RHP Tanner Gordon

Both moves should help the Braves bolster their bullpen as they look to secure their second World Series title in three years. It's unlikely that these will be the final moves that the club makes before the MLB Trade Deadline.

