Max Fried Injury Update: Health status and recovery time for Braves star pitcher on IL

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried has proven to be one of the best in the game when he is healthy, however, the talented starter has been limited to 26 innings this season. The 29-year-old lefty has been effective for the club when he is on the field, however, he has been out of the lineup since May 9 with a forearm strain.

While there is currently no timetable for Max Fried to begin a rehab assignment, the club is optimistic that he can return to the rotation by the end of the summer. The talented starter has progressed on his road to recovery and recently faced live batters for the first time since resuming his throwing program.

David O'Brien @DOBrienATL Max Fried faced hitters for the first time since resuming throwing. If went well, Snitker said. Big step in his rehab process. Still no timetable for rehab assignment etc., but return to #Braves rotation not too long after All-Star break seems reasonable expectation. Max Fried faced hitters for the first time since resuming throwing. If went well, Snitker said. Big step in his rehab process. Still no timetable for rehab assignment etc., but return to #Braves rotation not too long after All-Star break seems reasonable expectation.

Although he is still ways away from returning to the Atlanta Braves pitching rotation, the fact that he is facing live batters is an encouraging sign. If the three-time Gold Glove Award winner can avoid any setbacks, the club is cautiously optimistic that an early August return to the rotation is not out of the realm of possibility.

While Fried has been limited to only 26.0 innings this season, he has been excellent in that time. Throughout the 2023 season so far, Fried has posted a 2-1 record with a dazzling 2.08 ERA and 25 strikeouts. His return to the Atlanta Braves lineup would be a drastic boost to a rotation that has been without several key arms for the bulk of the season.

A look at other pitchers aside from Max Fried who have been absent for the Atlanta Braves this season

The Atlanta Braves have been plagued by injuries this season, with the majority of the issues occurring within the pitching staff. Pitchers such as the aforementioned Max Fried, Jesse Chavez, Dylan Lee, Ian Anderson, Kyle Wright, Huascar Ynoa and Tyler Matzek are currently or have spent time on the IL this season.

While the team has been without several pitchers throughout the year, it has not missed a beat. The Braves currently lead the National League East with an impressive 53-27 record and are six games ahead of the Miami Marlins for the division title.

