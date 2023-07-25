MLB Trade Deadline 2023: Dodgers acquire Kiké Hernandez from Red Sox

The MLB Trade Deadline is now only one week away and it appears that the Los Angeles Dodgers will be looking to buy before August 1st. According to multiple reports, Los Angeles has acquired veteran Kiké Hernandez from the Boston Red Sox, kicking off the trade season for both teams.

It's unsurprising that Hernandez was one of the Los Angeles Dodgers' targets given his defensive versatility and the fact that he is a right-handed batter. The club has been reportedly looking to add to their outfield and infield depth, something that Hernandez can help address on both fronts.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan The Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers are finalizing a trade that would send superutilityman Kiké Hernandez to the Dodgers, sources tell ESPN.



He has spent most of the 2023 season at shortstop but can play second base and center field as well.

"The Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers are finalizing a trade that would send superutilityman Kiké Hernandez to the Dodgers, sources tell ESPN. He has spent most of the 2023 season at shortstop but can play second base and center field as well." - @JeffPassan

The 31-year-old was only an ideal trade target for Los Angeles, but he has spent the majority of his career with Los Angeles, winning the World Series with the club in 2020. The reunion should benefit both parties as the club looks to secure their second title in the last four years.

Hernandez is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, which is another reason why the Red Sox were willing to move on from the veteran. The club finds itself on the outside of the playoff picture looking in, which suggests that the trade of Hernandez may only be the beginning of several moves for the Red Sox.

Kiké was instrumental to the magical 2021 playoff run. He tapped into something I’m not even sure he knew he had in him.



Thank you Kiké!

pic.twitter.com/om7LWTBos4 It’s easy to get wrapped up in the issues Kiké Hernandez had this season. But I wanna focus on the good he did here.Kiké was instrumental to the magical 2021 playoff run. He tapped into something I’m not even sure he knew he had in him.Thank you Kiké!

"It’s easy to get wrapped up in the issues Kiké Hernandez had this season. But I wanna focus on the good he did here. Kiké was instrumental to the magical 2021 playoff run. He tapped into something I’m not even sure he knew he had in him. Thank you Kiké!" - @BOSSportsGordo

Hernandez spent six seasons with the Los Angeles, before signing a two-year, $14 million contract with the Boston Red Sox in February 2021. Now, he will be reunited with the team that he helped win the World Series.

The Kiké Hernandez deal may only be the beginning of a busy trade season for the Los Angeles Dodgers

Los Angeles has been linked to several other veterans as the August 1st trade deadline rapidly approaches. According to reports, Los Angeles has been rumored to be interested in outfielders Tommy Pham and Mark Canha, however, it remains to be seen if the Hernandez acquisition will affect the pursuit of those two.

"NEWS: According to @TheAthletic, the Los Angeles #Dodgers are monitoring Tommy Pham & Mark Canha at the trade deadline. #LGM" - @genymets

