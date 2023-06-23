Ronald Acuna Jr. has been nothing short of spectacular this season. Offensively, he's been on fire this year. He's hitting .324/.400/.552 with a league-leading 32 stolen bases. He also leads the league in total bases (165) and runs (64).

The same story could be said for him in the outfield. He has six outfield assists, which ranks him third in the National League. He almost added another outfield assist to his credit with this insane throw from right field.

Fuzzy @fuzzyfromyt This is one of the greatest non-outs in the history of baseball.. 104.1-MPH THROW FROM ACUÑA, ON A LINE??? This is one of the greatest non-outs in the history of baseball.. 104.1-MPH THROW FROM ACUÑA, ON A LINE??? https://t.co/TnpKpJHdHB

That was an absolute rocket from right field. The ball was way too far to make a play at the plate, but Acuna didn't care. He wanted to show off his incredible arm strength.

The Braves truly have someone special here. Acuna is a five-tool player who can do it all on the field. There's not much you can nitpick when it comes to his game.

"Made it look so casual too," one fan tweeted.

"His tools are ridiculous.. true 5 tool stud," another fan tweeted.

Let's go Mets!! @Shroomcam @fuzzyfromyt He made throw like he was playing at a little league field @fuzzyfromyt He made throw like he was playing at a little league field

MLB Twitter can't believe how casual Ronald Acuna Jr. makes throwing 104 mph look. It looked like he still had a lot left in the tank. It would be interesting to see where he can top out at.

William Buechner @wbuechner2 @fuzzyfromyt Food for thought next time Phillies think about running on Acuna. @fuzzyfromyt Food for thought next time Phillies think about running on Acuna. 😄😄

Ryan Urie @urie_ryan @fuzzyfromyt He didn’t even have much of a crow hop. Seemed effortless @fuzzyfromyt He didn’t even have much of a crow hop. Seemed effortless 👀

Jonah King @jonahgking @fuzzyfromyt This is baseballs version of a viral missed poster dunk @fuzzyfromyt This is baseballs version of a viral missed poster dunk

big cheese @bigchee06804588 @fuzzyfromyt I’m actually losing my mind this is one of the craziest things I’ve ever watched @fuzzyfromyt I’m actually losing my mind this is one of the craziest things I’ve ever watched

After watching this play, many other teams will think twice about running on Acuna. They won't want to end up on the wrong side of a highlight reel play.

Ronald Acuna Jr. is playing out of his mind this season

Ronald Acuna Jr. is having an incredible season. With his elite performance, he's leading the league in All-Star votes in the first phase of fan voting. He received more All-Star votes than guys like Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout or Aaron Judge.

He's a frontrunner to win the National League MVP Award this year and has a chance to make some history. With 15 home runs and 32 stolen bases, he could become a member of the 40-40 club. This is something only four players have done in the history of MLB.

Acuna is a big reason why the Braves have seen the success they have this season. They hold the second-best record in the league at 48-26 and lead their division by six games. With the star outfielder at the helm, this will be a tough team to take down in a playoff series.

