The Philadelphia Phillies and their opponents have struggled with pitch-clock violations at Citizens Bank Park. On Monday, two Detroit Tigers players were issued automatic strikes, resulting in them striking out.

Since the start of the season, Phillies players have claimed that their ballpark's pitch clock is faster than anyone else's in the league. Now, they have some data to back up their claims.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_



Citizens Bank Park leads the rest of the stadiums in pitch clock violations by a huge margin. Chase Field and LoanDepot Park are tied for second place.

The Phillies have been assessed 14 pitch-clock violations at Citizens Bank Park. During road games, they have only been assessed five pitch-clock violations.

"The most Phillies thing ever" one fan tweeted.

"All these new and fun stats... what an era!" another fan tweeted.

Adrian🇵🇷🇩🇴 @adrian_g_26 Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_



This needs to be looked at more closely. The Philadelphia Phillies should not be punished with pitch-clock violations because their clock is too fast. The clocks need to be universal.

The league says they are tracking all trends related to the new rules and have not seen any concerning trends yet. This is the team's second time addressing this issue to the league. We'll have to keep an eye on if the league does anything about this.

Are the Philadelphia Phillies starting to get hot?

Cincinnati Reds v Philadelphia Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies have been red hot in June. They have a 5-2 record this month and are coming off a three-game sweep of the Detroit Tigers.

Their pitching has been great. Zack Wheeler and Taijuan Walker had dominating starts earlier this week. They're also getting some help from the bullpen. Jose Alvarado has been reinstated from the IL. He had been on the IL since May 10 due to inflammation in his elbow.

Alvarado's resurgence should provide a boost for the team. He was on fire before being sidelined with elbow issues. Opposing teams will have a tough time scoring runs late against Philadelphia. Their bullpen is stacked with solid veterans such as Craig Kimbrel, Gregory Soto, and Seranthony Dominguez.

The Phillies are currently in third place in the National League East with a 30-32 record. They're five games behind the second-place Miami Marlins. They have their work cut out for them in the division.

