“Why do I feel like that’s the kind of guy Will Smith would slap?” - MLB Twitter fires off jokes after comedian Chris Rock is spotted at a St. Louis Cardinals game

The St. Louis Cardinals are having a great season, and comedian Chris Rock just revealed that he is one of their biggest supporters. The 57-year-old actor and stand-up comedian showed up on both the Busch Stadium big screen and on the Cardinals broadcasts after making his presence at Monday night's game known.

Facing off against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the St. Louis Cardinals were down 5-0 in the sixth inning at the time of writing. On the season, they're 34-27, good enough to place them first in the National League Central.

When asked about being a Cardinals fan, Rock didn't hesitate with an answer. He stated exactly why he loves St. Louis so much.

"I love St. Louis," Rock said. "Great crowds, great food. I love catching Cardinals' games when I'm in town."

Bally Sports Midwest @BallySportsMW



On this edition of regional cable journalism, we learn the "Mad Hungarian" is one of his favorite Chris Rock sits down with @TheCatOnBallyTV : "I love St. Louis. Great crowds, great food. I love catching Cardinals games when I'm in town."On this edition of regional cable journalism, we learn the "Mad Hungarian" is one of his favorite #STLCards players. Chris Rock sits down with @TheCatOnBallyTV: "I love St. Louis. Great crowds, great food. I love catching Cardinals games when I'm in town." On this edition of regional cable journalism, we learn the "Mad Hungarian" is one of his favorite #STLCards players. https://t.co/KUtES1ucCH

His team wasn't playing their best baseball with him at the game, but Rock didn't care. He was having a blast. Here's how MLB Twitter reacted to the comedian's presence at the game.

MLB Twitter sounds off as Chris Rock reveals himself to be a St. Louis Cardinals fan

The St. Louis Cardinals are 34-27 and 5-5 in their last 10 games

With the Cardinals down bad, this user proclaimed Rock to be the highlight of the game.

Will Smith slapping Chris Rock is still far from old news. When Rock showed up at this game, fans immediately started making jokes about the slap.

donna @donna42082351 @nytimes This is why Chris Rock got slapped by the fresh prince of bel air to promote @nytimes This is why Chris Rock got slapped by the fresh prince of bel air to promote

This St. Louis Cardinals fan begged Chris Rock for a win. He was not on the field, but maybe he could provide some motivation to the players who were.

This user wished he knew earlier that Rock was a Cardinals fan. At least, now he could be the team's secondary mascot.

Chris Rock isn't a fake fan, either. As this user pointed out, Rock knows his baseball.

Ed Reese @edreese Chris Rock wearing a Cardinals cap on tv and name-checking Willie McGee and Rennie Stennet. Love it. Chris Rock wearing a Cardinals cap on tv and name-checking Willie McGee and Rennie Stennet. Love it.

This user wasn't quite so convinced at Rock's fandom. He didn't think St. Louis' food was anything to write home about. To each his own.

Luke Epplin @LukeEpplin Chris Rock was interviewed at the St. Louis Cardinals game today and said he loves coming to STL because the food is great, which tells me that he hasn't actually spent much time in St. Louis. Chris Rock was interviewed at the St. Louis Cardinals game today and said he loves coming to STL because the food is great, which tells me that he hasn't actually spent much time in St. Louis.

While everyone was busy focusing on Rock, some Cardinals fans were praising reporter Jim Hayes for his interviewing skills. This user thinks Hayes is a "national treasure."

Alexandra Bigler @AlexBigler Somebody please give @TheCatOnBallyTV and @chrisrock a buddy comedy asap. This is amazing. The Cat is a national treasure. And so is Chris Rock. Somebody please give @TheCatOnBallyTV and @chrisrock a buddy comedy asap. This is amazing. The Cat is a national treasure. And so is Chris Rock.

This fan included a quote from Hayes' interview with Rock. As it turns out, Rock may be a Cardinals fan, but he's not quite sure who he is.

Dick Fowler, P.I. @CBottoms_Up Chris Rock, being interviewed on the Cardinals broadcast:



"Who is Chris Rock, off stage?"

"I'm tryna figure out who the HELL I am"



VIBES. Chris Rock, being interviewed on the Cardinals broadcast:"Who is Chris Rock, off stage?""I'm tryna figure out who the HELL I am"VIBES.

The Cardinals have three more games against the Pirates this week after tonight.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far