The New York Mets have decided to select veteran catcher Gary Sanchez , and he will be on the active roster soon. Sanchez played in New York for seven years, all with the New York Yankees. He is a two-time All-Star who played 128 games for the Minnesota Twins in 2022. Now, he will be making his 2023 debut in the city he called home for so many years, but in new colors.

Sanchez is a good catcher who could play a crucial role in fixing some of the New York Mets' pitching woes. Despite being star-studded at the position, they have struggled to live up to expectations. His addition to the lineup could also benefit their hot-and-cold offense.

Andy Martino of SNY Network was the first to report that Gary Sanchez would be getting called up.

Mets fans are mostly happy with this move because it means the team is attempting to solve their obvious issues. They were supposed to be one of the best teams in MLB, but they are third place in their own division. Being behind the Atlanta Braves is nothing to be ashamed of, but few predicted they would be behind the Miami Marlins at this point.

Gary Sanchez not being on a big league roster to start the season was rather confusing. By reports, he was healthy and ready to go, just waiting for his moment. The New York Mets have chosen that his time waiting is up, and his time to play is now. If he can hit the ground running, he could become a recurring member of the lineup.

While catchers are more valued for their catching, they also need to be able to hit. His career batting average of .225 is good for his position, and fans hope he can maintain it. If not, his return to New York may be short-lived.

The Mets hope they are building momentum to carry them into the summer, and Sanchez could be a big part of that.

The New York Mets are calling up Gary Sanchez while at a high point in the season

Minnesota Twins vs. New York Yankees

After a couple of tough months, the New York Mets finally got a signature series win. Their triumph over Tampa Bay Rays, who lead MLB in wins, should give them tremendous confidence going forward. Sometimes even the most talented teams need a push in the right direction.

If he is the player that New York fans remeber, Gary Sanchez's addition to the lineup could be a defining moment of the season.

