Johnny Cueto reportedly has the San Diego Padres, Miami Marlins and Cincinnati Reds vying for his services. Cueto is one of the top pitchers left available in free agency and would be an excellent pickup for any of these three teams. Cueto is a 15-year veteran of the MLB and has been selected to the All-Star team twice in his career.

It is no surprise that the Reds are in on Cueto, considering he started his professional career with the team in 2008. The Padres clearly view Cueto as capable of being a part of their rotation as they look to make a playoff run. It is surprising to see the Marlins listed as a potential landing spot, but every team always needs more quality pitchers.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic shared this report about Johnny Cueto on Twitter.

This is an exciting development for fans of the San Diego Padres, Cincinnati Reds and Miami Marlins. The Padres have already made multiple big moves to gear up for a championship run in 2023. The Marlins and Reds might not have their sights set quite as high, but they are still hopeful about improving.

If Johnny Cueto wants to play for a contender in 2023, the Padres are his only real option out of these three teams. He won a World Series in 2015 with the Kansas City Royals, so his experience could prove to be invaluable. If he wants to end his career as a champion, the San Diego Padres would be his best bet.

duder @daderbaker @Ken_Rosenthal @TheAthletic should be an obvious choice between those three @Ken_Rosenthal @TheAthletic should be an obvious choice between those three

A reunion with the Cincinnati Reds would go a long way for the nostalgic fanbase. While Johnny Cueto would likely not move the needle enough to make them a playoff team, he would be a solid addition. Seeing a player finish their career in the same uniform they started in is like poetry, it rhymes.

Luke 茂雄 @LukeShigeo @Ken_Rosenthal @TheAthletic Reds will be less interested when they find out Cueto actually wants to be paid money for his services @Ken_Rosenthal @TheAthletic Reds will be less interested when they find out Cueto actually wants to be paid money for his services

Cueto has a tough decision to make that will likely hinge on how much he desires another World Series championship ring.

Johnny Cueto is coming off a great season and is showing no signs of slowing down

Chicago White Sox v Minnesota Twins

Cueto may be entering his sixteenth season in the MLB, but he is just as good as he has ever been. In 2022, he pitched for an ERA of 3.35, better than his career average. Players like Cueto are proving that pitchers can play longer into their MLB careers than previously thought possible.

Wherever Johnny Cueto goes, he will be an asset to his new team in the clubhouse and on the field.

Poll : 0 votes