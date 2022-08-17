“Giants are still in it folks” “Best homerun call in all of baseball” MLB world reacts to San Francisco Giants 5-game winning streak after 2nd stunning walk-off HR in 3 nights

Don't look now, but the San Francisco Giants are back in the thick of the MLB playoff picture. After hitting their second walk-off home run in three nights, the Giants have closed the gap to 4.5 back of the third and final wild-card spot.

The argument can easily be made that their recent five-game winning streak has come predominantly against lower-tier MLB teams. However, at this point in the season, it's the playoff teams that begin to noticeably separate themselves from the rest of the pack. One thing's certain, the orange men aren't going away quietly and a common feeling among Giants fans is resounding throughout social media.

The San Francisco Giants have stringed together some mighty heroics with this second game-winning home run in three games. With the team trailing 1-0 with two outs and one on in the bottom of the ninth, Brandon Crawford unloaded this heart-stopper.

MLB @MLB Brandon Crawford provided all the scoring the Giants needed! #Walkoff Brandon Crawford provided all the scoring the Giants needed! #Walkoff https://t.co/sDO4hXH4ga

Tuesday night's walk-off shot from one of the greatest calls you'll hear in baseball tells you that "Giants torture" is back in the fiercest of fashion. It's also no secret among fans.

Many giving credit to play-by-play Duane Kuiper to the tune of his classic "Outta Here" home run call.

Addison @SFGiantsfan81 @MLB Best home run called in all of baseball @MLB Best home run called in all of baseball

Several others even went as far as to suggest his greatness extends beyond the MLB.

Graham @Graham_H23 @MLB Duane Kuiper > everyone else in any sport @MLB Duane Kuiper > everyone else in any sport

For the San Francisco Giants, it was and is going to take a sizeable streak for them to claw into the playoff picture. However, the three-game tilt between the Giants and Padres at the conclusion of August suddenly may hold more playoff implications than anyone thought.

When the calendar turns September, the winner of the month-end series may find themselves in the driver's seat in the MLB wild-card race. With the San Diego Padres stumbling out of the gate after the big trade, fans are taunting as San Francisco nips at their heels.

It's not who they're beating, it's how they're winning that's catching the attention of the league. With the MLB playoffs a month and a half away, the San Francisco Giants are getting the clutch hits that were missing in the first half. As one Giants fan poetically mirrored:

SFGiantsLimericks @LimericksSf @MLB

The ball left Craw’s bat with a crack

How could you lose faith

When Young ruled the eighth?

Take heart, all ye Orange and Black! 🧡🖤#limerick @alli_oopsie The late inning magic is back!The ball left Craw’s bat with a crackHow could you lose faithWhen Young ruled the eighth?Take heart, all ye Orange and Black! 🧡🖤 #SFGiants @MLB @alli_oopsie The late inning magic is back! The ball left Craw’s bat with a crackHow could you lose faithWhen Young ruled the eighth?Take heart, all ye Orange and Black! 🧡🖤#SFGiants #limerick

Are the San Francisco Giants turning a corner in the MLB's National League wild-card race?

Giants crowd home plate in celebration of Brandon Crawford's walk-off HR in the ninth

Though you can't call them contenders, you can never seem to count them out. Teams will need to take the same approach to keep the Giants from becoming another "sleeper" once again.

It's easy to say they don't have a shot at the playoffs or the World Series. Then again, most of their World Series rings have come when the entire baseball world was looking the other way. One way or another, the Bay Area Bombers keep finding ways to make themselves the most interesting attraction in the MLB.

