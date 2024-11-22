Most MLB MVP Awards: Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout, Aaron Judge, Bryce Harper in pursuit of Barry Bonds 

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani has ushered in a level of dominance that has yet to be equaled in the modern day. Baseball's unicorn became just the 12th player to win at least three MVP awards and just the second to be named an MVP in both the AL and NL.

Ohtani claimed his first National League MVP after two previous AL Most Valuable Player awards in 2021 and 2023. He also is the only athlete in the MLB/NBA/NFL/NHL sphere to win more than one unanimous MVP as he claimed his third unanimous award.

There have only been 12 men in MLB history to win at least three MVP Awards. The great Barry Bonds leads the list with a yet-to-be-matched seven MVP honors. Hall of Famers Mike Schmidt, Mickey Mantle, Yogi Berra, Roy Campanella, Stan Musial, Jimmie Foxx and future hall candidates Albert Pujols and Alex Rodriguez have three MVP awards.

Here's a closer look at the active MLB players with the most MVP awards and who might have a chance to tie or even break Barry Bonds' seven MVP awards.

Active players with most MLB MVP awards

Bryce Harper (2 National League), Philadelphia Phillies

Pegged as a generational talent even at an early age, Bryce Harper has been one of the most dominant sluggers in the National League for more than a decade. He won the 2015 and 2021 NL MVP while playing for the Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies, respectively.

The 32-year-old now faces stiff competition in Shohei Ohtani as they are projected to vie for the NL MVP award for years to come.

Aaron Judge (2 American League), New York Yankees

After another generational season that saw him smash 58 homers, New York Yankee captain Aaron Judge claimed another MVP award that pushed his tally to two. After leading the league in home runs, runs batted in, on-base percentage, slugging and OPS this year, the star outfielder led the Yankees to a much-anticipated World Series appearance.

Judge's 2022 season, wherein he smashed an American League record 62 home runs, was the driving force to give him his maiden MVP win. Realistically, Judge is one of the few active players who can perhaps tie the great Barry Bonds's seven MVP successes.

Mike Trout (3 American League), Los Angeles Angels

Mike Trout was the face of the MLB during the 2010s. The Los Angeles Angels cornerstone has three MVP awards in the American League. Trout claimed his 2014 MVP honor unanimously while adding two more in 2016 and 2019.

If not for his injury tendencies, it can be argued that Trout would have won more MLB MVP Awards. He still has time on his hands though, that is, he can stay on the field and maintain his body well.

Shohei Ohtani (2 American, 1 National), Los Angeles Dodgers

Mike Trout's former teammate and now-three-time unanimous MVP Shohei Ohtani has established himself as arguably baseball's modern-day G.O.A.T. Ohtani joined Trout as the only three-time MVP winners among active players.

Ohtani joined Hall of Famer Frank Robinson as the only player to win an MVP Award in both leagues. He led the majors in runs scored and was the NL leader in home runs, RBIs and slash line averages, except for BA.

The Japanese superstar's era of dominance is quite unprecedented because if not for Aaron Judge's 62-home run season in 2022, Ohtani would have won his fourth-straight MVP award this year as he finished in the runner-up spot during that year.

If there is one person who arguably has the best shot at breaking Barry Bonds's MVP record, it certainly seems to be Shohei Ohtani.

