"My Dawg" - Reigning NL MVP Ronald Acuna Jr. fanboys over Nolan Arenado's signed Cardinals jersey

Reigning NL MVP Ronald Acuna Jr. recently took to Instagram to flaunt a signed No. 28 jersey of a St. Louis Cardinals player. The jersey was none other than that of third-baseman, Nolan Arenado.

While at it, the back of the jersey included Arenado's sign, "Game Used 2023," the infielder's nickname 'Nado,' "10 x GG," "6 x SS" and "Go Cardinals."

"My Dawg," Ronald Acuna Jr. wrote in the caption.

Ronald Acuna Jr. flaunting Nolan Arenado's Cardinals jersey

However, there was a minor mistake in the jersey, which may have gone unnoticed among some fans. The jersey mentioned that Arenado has won six Silver Slugger awards, which is incorrect since he has won five Silver Slugger awards and six Platinum Glove awards instead.

Apart from this, Arenado is an eight-time All-Star, with three Wilson Defensive Player of the Year Awards (2015–2017) and five Fielding Bible Awards (2015–2017, 2020, 2022).

Ronald Acuna Jr. and brother Luisangel Acuna bought 20+ MLB jerseys

Recently, the Atlanta Braves leadoff hitter, along with his brother Luisangel Acuna, went on a shopping spree in a New York store and went on to buy more than 20 MLB jerseys of all-star names in the league. The brotherly duo also shot a video of their haul, which the MLB shared on Instagram.

The list of MLB jerseys bought by Ronald Acuna Jr. is as follows:

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers home 2024)

Juan Soto (Yankees home pinstripe 2024, Padres home pinstripe 2023)

Julio Rodríguez (Mariners City Connect 2023, white 2024, white 2023)

Aaron Judge (Yankees home pinstripe 2023 and 2024)

Mike Trout (Angels home 2024, red alternate 2023)

Mookie Betts (Dodgers home 2024, City Connect 2023)

Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres road brown pinstripe 2023, City Connect 2023, home pinstripe 2024)

Nolan Arenado (Cardinals home 2024, baby blue 2023)

Luis Arraez (Marlins home 2024)

Adolis García (Rangers home 2023)

Maikel Garcia (Royals home 2024)

The list of jerseys bought from Luisangel Acuna is as follows:

Mookie Betts (Dodgers home 2024, City Connect 2023)

Manny Machado (Padres alternate digital camo 2023, road brown pinstripe 2023, home pinstripe 2024)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays home 2024)

Ozzie Albies (Braves home 2024)

Francisco Lindor (Mets blue 2023, home pinstripe 2023 and 2024)

Ronald Acuña Jr. (Braves alternate blue 2023, home 2024)

This is quite a collection that the brothers have assembled, which will be of great value someday if he gets them signed in the upcoming 2024 season.

