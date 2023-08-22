Nathan Eovaldi injury update: Rangers pitcher could return sooner than expected 

Baseball
By Pablo Ricalde
Modified Aug 22, 2023 01:53 GMT
Texas Rangers’ right-handed pitcher, Nathan Eovaldi, appears to be making significant strides in his recovery from a forearm strain that has kept him sidelined since July 18. In a recent development, Eovaldi threw two innings during a live batting practice session in Arizona, and all reports have come back positively. While neither Eovaldi nor manager Bruce Brochy have commited to a specific next step, there is growing speculation that the pitcher might be able to make an immediate return to the MLB rotation.

Nathan Eovaldi’s encouraging performance during the practice session has raised the question of whether he might bypass the traditional rehab assignment that many players undergo after extended injury breaks. Both manager Brochy and general manager Chris Young have refrained from rulling out this possibility, suggesting that they are open to exploring all options. Eovaldi’s readiness to face live hitters and his possitive feedback regarding his performance indicate that he could potentially rejoin the team without the need for a rehab stint.

How could Nathan Eovaldi make a return to the Rangers’ rotation?

The decision, however, would need to take into account Nathan Eovaldi’s overall fitness, the team’s need, and the risk of reinjury. If he were to return without a rehab assignment, Eovaldi’s pitch count might be limited to around 40-45 pitches initially, equivalent to two or three innings. This limitation could potentially lead the Rangers to pair Eovaldi with fellow pitcher Andrew Heaney in a creative approach, strategizing to disrupt opponents’ lineups and maximize performance.

Eovaldi’s return, whether immediate or after a short rehab assignment, would be a significant boots for the Rangers‘ rotation, adding depth and experience. While the final decision is yet to be made, Eovaldi’s progress is undoubtedly a positive sign for both the player and the team as they look ahead to the rest of the season.

