Nationals vs. Yankees: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - August 27, 2025

The New York Yankees and Washington Nationals close out their midweek set on Wednesday afternoon in the Bronx, with New York eyeing another strong home showing behind ace Max Fried. The Yankees, sitting third in the AL East at 72-60, have thrived at Yankee Stadium with a 40-28 record and continue to lead the league in home runs with 219.

Ad

Washington, meanwhile, enters at 53-79 and has struggled on the road, dropping four straight away from home. With Cade Cavalli on the mound for the Nationals against a surging Yankees lineup powered by Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, this matchup sets up as a tough challenge for a Washington team trying to avoid a sweep.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Starting Pitchers

Yankees - Max Fried (LHP)

Fried has been every bit the ace the Yankees hoped for, silencing lineups with precision. He blanked the Red Sox over six innings in his last start, flashing his best fastball-curveball combo of the year. At home, he’s been even sharper, keeping hitters uncomfortable and rarely giving in.

Ad

Trending

Nationals - Cade Cavalli (RHP)

Cavalli is still finding his rhythm, but the stuff is there, mid-90s heat and a sharp breaking ball that can miss bats. He worked six innings of three-run ball against the Phillies last time out, showing flashes of poise under pressure. Yankee Stadium’s power bats, though, will be his biggest measuring stick yet.

Hot Hitters

James Wood, Nationals (.259 AVG, 26 HR, 83 RBI, 72 R, 15 SB)

Wood has quietly become Washington’s most dynamic bat, pairing raw power with sneaky speed. His ability to change the game with both a long ball and an extra-base hit makes him the centerpiece of the Nationals’ offense heading into this matchup.

Ad

Aaron Judge, Yankees (.321 AVG, 40 HR, 93 RBI, 102 R, 8 SB)

Judge continues to crush at an MVP pace, already at the 40-homer mark with room to climb. He’s the heartbeat of the Yankees’ lineup, punishing mistakes and thriving in big moments, especially at home, where he’s been nearly unstoppable.

Injury Report

Yankees:

Brent Headrick: 15-Day IL (forearm)

Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (hamstring)

Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (back)

Clarke Schmidt: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Ryan Yarbrough: 15-Day IL (oblique)

Oswaldo Cabrera: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Ad

Nationals:

Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Keibert Ruiz: 7-Day IL (concussion)

Derek Law: 60-Day IL (forearm)

DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Current Odds

Run Line - Nationals +1.5 (+108) | Yankees -1.5 (-131)

Total - Over 8.5 (-108) | Under 8.5 (-113)

Moneyline - Nationals +218 | Yankees -275

Final Score Prediction & Best Bets

Best Bets:

Over 8.5 (-108) Yankees -1.5 (-131) Judge to Hit a Homer

Projection: Yankees 6, Nationals 4

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More