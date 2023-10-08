New England Patriots honor Tim Wakefield at Gillette Stadium, hold moment of remembrance for Red Sox legend during Week 5 game

At Gillette Stadium this past Sunday, there was more than just football on everyone's minds as the New England Patriots remembered Boston sports legend Tim Wakefield. They paused their game preparations against the New Orleans Saints to commemorate the icon.

The news of Wakefield's death at the age of 57 had rocked the Boston sports community a week prior. In response, the Patriots decided to pay tribute to the renowned pitcher.

To honor him, the Patriots showcased an image of the celebrated Red Sox pitcher on the video board. This tribute was further marked by a moment of silence during the first quarter.

The gesture was met with a heartfelt applause from fans, acknowledging Wakefield's significant contributions to Boston sports.

Tim Wakefield's legacy stands tall in the MLB and beyond

The announcement of Tim Wakefield's passing stunned the baseball community. The former Red Sox star pitcher's death was attributed to complications arising from brain cancer.

Former teammate Curt Schilling had revealed Wakefield's health condition without the consent of the Wakefield family a few days before his passing. Wakefield left behind his wife Stacy and two children.

His baseball journey was remarkable. Over a 19-year MLB career, he donned the Red Sox uniform for 17 seasons.

He was synonymous with the knuckleball, a pitch that puzzled hitters and made him a household name across the league. Recently, Mariners pitcher George Kirby threw a knuckleball in honor of Wakefield.

Off the field, Wakefield was known for his philanthropic endeavors. He was nominated for MLB's Roberto Clemente Award eight times and won the honor in 2010.

Among his numerous initiatives was a celebrity golf tournament that generated funds to support young individuals with special needs. Wakefield's commitment to the community and his sporting excellence have ensured his legacy will be remembered for generations to come.