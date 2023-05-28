New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso has been tearing the cover off the ball this season. He blasted his 20th home run on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies.

It took Alonso 53 games to reach his 20th home run this season. Only one player in the Mets' history did it quicker. According to MLB journalist Sarah Langs, Dave Kingman hit 20 in 52 games in 1976.

SNY @SNYtv 20 for 20.



Pete Alonso strikes again! 20 for 20.Pete Alonso strikes again! https://t.co/ESmEtlhezC

This one was a no-doubter, like most of Alonso's home runs this season. Given Colorado's altitude, Alonso didn't have to do much to see that ball land in the stands. Hopefully, the fan who caught it had a glove on because that ball was smoked.

Alonso leads all MLB hitters by at least four home runs. Jorge Soler and Max Muncy are the next two closest hitters with 16 home runs.

"Pete just continues to rake" one fan tweeted.

"Beast" another fan tweeted.

New York Mets fans couldn't have predicted Pete Alonso to come out this hot to start the season. They're urging the front office to sign him to a long-term deal.

Fans can see Alonso battling for an MVP Award this season. If he keeps this up, there's no way he won't be in contention.

Pete Alonso and the New York Mets have a tough stretch coming up

Cleveland Guardians v New York Mets - Game Two

Pete Alonso and the New York Mets must be on top of things these next few weeks. They have a couple of series against divisional opponents that could shake up the National League East.

They start a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday. While the Phillies haven't gotten off to the start they would have hoped, they just took two games from the Atlanta Braves.

After that, the Mets face the Toronto Blue Jays before they take on the Braves. They could gain some ground on Atlanta with a couple of series wins. New York sits four games behind the Braves.

Hopefully, Pete Alonso can keep raking and putting up absurd offensive numbers. He's the team's offensive leader, and they move as he does.

It's time for the Mets to step on the gas pedal. They have a talented enough roster to stack up against the best.

