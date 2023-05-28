Create

New York Mets fans in awe after Pete Alonso becomes the first player to reach 20 home runs this season: "Pete just continues to rake" "Beast"

By Jared "Bloomy" Bloom
Modified May 28, 2023 03:55 GMT
New York Mets First Baseman Pete Alosno
New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso has been tearing the cover off the ball this season. He blasted his 20th home run on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies.

It took Alonso 53 games to reach his 20th home run this season. Only one player in the Mets' history did it quicker. According to MLB journalist Sarah Langs, Dave Kingman hit 20 in 52 games in 1976.

20 for 20.Pete Alonso strikes again! https://t.co/ESmEtlhezC

This one was a no-doubter, like most of Alonso's home runs this season. Given Colorado's altitude, Alonso didn't have to do much to see that ball land in the stands. Hopefully, the fan who caught it had a glove on because that ball was smoked.

Alonso leads all MLB hitters by at least four home runs. Jorge Soler and Max Muncy are the next two closest hitters with 16 home runs.

"Pete just continues to rake" one fan tweeted.
Pete just continues to rake. #LFGM #LGM #Mets #NYMvsCOL twitter.com/SNYtv/status/1…
"Beast" another fan tweeted.
@SNYtv Beast.
@SNYtv YIP PEE
@SNYtv Just lock him down long term already.

New York Mets fans couldn't have predicted Pete Alonso to come out this hot to start the season. They're urging the front office to sign him to a long-term deal.

he’s so good twitter.com/snytv/status/1…
@MLB let him cook 🍳
@MLB It will be a fun race for MVP between Alonso and Acuna#LGM    #ForTheA
@MLB Name a first baseman whos better? Ill wait
@MLB Best power hitter in baseball

Fans can see Alonso battling for an MVP Award this season. If he keeps this up, there's no way he won't be in contention.

Pete Alonso and the New York Mets have a tough stretch coming up

Cleveland Guardians v New York Mets - Game Two
Pete Alonso and the New York Mets must be on top of things these next few weeks. They have a couple of series against divisional opponents that could shake up the National League East.

They start a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday. While the Phillies haven't gotten off to the start they would have hoped, they just took two games from the Atlanta Braves.

After that, the Mets face the Toronto Blue Jays before they take on the Braves. They could gain some ground on Atlanta with a couple of series wins. New York sits four games behind the Braves.

Hopefully, Pete Alonso can keep raking and putting up absurd offensive numbers. He's the team's offensive leader, and they move as he does.

It's time for the Mets to step on the gas pedal. They have a talented enough roster to stack up against the best.

