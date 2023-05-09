The New York Mets just can't seem to catch a break, now with Max Scherzer missing a start due to neck spasms. He was set to start against the Cincinnati Reds but will now miss at least this one game with the injury. Reports indicate it shouldn't be a long-term issue, but the team and player will justifiably take their time with this neck issue.

The Mets just barely got a taste of Max Scherzer and their big free agent signing Justin Verlander playing back-to-back before issues cropped up. With Verlander missing the start of the season due to injuries and Scherzer's suspension, neither has played as much as was hoped. Scherzer was already playing through some shoulder discomfort, which could have exacerbated these neck spasms.

The New York Mets announced that Scherzer would be scratched from the lineup and the corresponding moves on Twitter.

New York Mets @Mets RHP Max Scherzer has been scratched from tonight’s game due to neck spasms.



LHP David Peterson has been recalled from Triple-A Syracuse and will start tonight’s game.



Mets fans have been treated to a frustrating start to the season after coming in with high expectations. Their offseason spending had positioned themselves to be one of, if not the best team in the National League. Instead, they are 17-18 and seven games behind the Atlanta Braves. They have plenty of time to turn things around, but these injuries are making it harder and harder.

Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander are supposed to be a two-headed monster for the Mets, but we have barely seen them get off the ground. Both are Cy Young Award winners, with Verlander coming off the best season of his career. For the team to be successful, they just have to stay on the mound. New York Mets fans are not hopeful that time can resolve this issue.

Scherzer has pitched in only five games this season, while Verlander has pitched only one. This is certainly not the start Mets fans thought they signed up for when they spent like crazy in the offseason.

The New York Mets will be without Max Scherzer against the Cincinnati Reds, a situation they are unfortunately becoming accustomed to.

Max Scherzer's injury issues are starting to pile up, and the New York Mets may have to address it

Scherzer wasn't known for being injury prone until recently, but the missed starts are becoming more and more regular. If these neck spasms are a bigger issue than they realize, the team will need to acquire another starting-caliber pitcher.

Nobody on Scherzer's level is likely to be available, so they would have to find a diamond in the rough to keep their World Series aspirations alive.

