New York Mets fans ecstatic as team calls up the No. 1 prospect in baseball, Francisco Alvarez: "This team is all in, no settling", "This postseason about to be a good one"

The New York Mets are calling up the No. 1 prospect in all of baseball ahead of their postseason run. Francisco Alvarez will look to provide a spark for the team during their three-game series against the Atlanta Braves. The series against the Braves will likely decide who clinches the National League East.

With the call-up, Alvarez will be eligible for the postseason roster, with the Mets having multiple people in the IL. The Mets are hopeful that the prospect can have an immediate impact at the Major League level.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX The New York Mets are calling up MLB's No.1 overall prospect Francisco Álvarez, via multiple reports. The New York Mets are calling up MLB's No.1 overall prospect Francisco Álvarez, via multiple reports. https://t.co/zB7aupvZpi

Alvarez being called up has Mets fans hopeful for the playoffs. They believe Alvarez is the key piece they need to take them to the World Series.

"This post season about to be a good one" one New York fan claimed.

"This team is all in not settling LFG" another fan cheered.

The move to call up Alvarez for the Braves series is a good one. This allows Alvarez to play in a playoff-like atmosphere so he is prepared when they reach the postseason. Fans couldn't be happier with the addition of the slugging prospect.

kap @hopefulmetsfan @MLBONFOX Hope he hits a homerun to clinch the division @MLBONFOX Hope he hits a homerun to clinch the division

Some fans believe that Alvarez could take the place of Darin Ruf, who has been implemented as a designated hitter by the Mets. Ruf has been struggling at the plate this year, hitting .216. Fans want to see Ruf on the bench.

Fans are questioning why the call for Alvarez was made so late in the year. Given how much Ruf has struggled at the plate, fans think his services could have been used earlier in the season.

No matter how late he was called up, Mets fans are excited to see how he stacks up against other MLB talent. Fans will see the prospect in action on Friday night as he is set to be the designated hitter for the seventh spot.

SNY Mets @SNY_Mets



Jacob deGrom on the mound.



Biggest series of the year.



Let's go. Francisco Álvarez's MLB debut.Jacob deGrom on the mound.Biggest series of the year.Let's go. #LGM Francisco Álvarez's MLB debut.Jacob deGrom on the mound.Biggest series of the year.Let's go. #LGM https://t.co/zZV4vcQCgO

New York Mets have high hopes for the postseason

Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets.

The New York Mets are a serious contender coming into the postseason. Their two starting pitchers in Jacob DeGrom and Max Scherzer are arguably the best starting duo in the league. It will be tough for any team to beat the Mets in a postseason series. Starting pitching could carry this Mets team deep into the playoffs.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far