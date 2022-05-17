New York Mets News Roundup: Jacob deGrom levels up throwing program after latest promising injury update; team loses former Golden Glove winner Starling Marte to bereavement list - May 17, 2022

The New York Mets pitching staff is still a long way from being 100% healthy. Jacob deGrom is yet to make his 2022 season debut, and his replacement, Tylor Megill, just landed on the 15-day injury list with bicep inflammation. Reliever Trevor May was quite effective last season. He had a 7-3 record with a 3.59 ERA over 62.2 innings. He's the kind of pitcher who lends dangerous depth to a bullpen, but he's been essentially unavailable for the Mets this season. He's on the 60-day injury list.

But there's a light at the end of the tunnel. Former Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom is healing steadily from his scapula injury. New York Mets beat writer Anthony DiComo recently Tweeted an update on his status.

New York Mets News Roundup - May 17, 2022

Jacob deGrom's imaging results show progress, pitcher increases workload

Jacob deGrom's most recent MRI results brought good news for the New York Mets.

Jacob deGrom has been out with a stress reaction in his right scapula since March, before the regular season even started. Progress has come at a premium for the four-time All-Star. Up until now, fans have only been treated to updates concerning limited damage to his scapula. Now they're getting reports of real progression in a positive direction.

Anthony DiComo @AnthonyDiComo Per the Mets: Jacob deGrom underwent follow-up imaging that revealed continued healing in the scapula. He will continue to build distance and velocity in his throwing program, and we will provide an update on his progress when appropriate.



Anthony DiComo, one of the most trusted Mets reporters, says that deGrom's most recent round of imaging showed significant bone healing. Mets pitching coach, Jeremy Hefner, said the news is good, but still indicates some time until a return because of the injury's nature:

"When you start talking about bone, it’s a little different than muscle tendons,” he said. “You don’t want to mess around with bone, especially with a stress reaction in bones. We don’t want to mess around with reinjuring that type of situation, because then he’s done for the year. So we’re definitely going to play the long game with him to make sure that we have him for the rest of the season.”

So the news comes as bittersweet for Mets fans. It's nice to hear positive healing reports, but deGrom's return is still some time away. DiComo thinks he'll be back in about a month's time.

New York Mets lose Starling Marte to the bereavement list

New York Mets OF Starling Marte is batting .266 with three home runs this season.

Pitching staff aside, the Mets will be playing with a replacement in the outfield for the next few games. Former Golden Glove Award winner Starling Marte landed on the bereavement list this morning for personal reasons.

Anthony DiComo @AnthonyDiComo Also in Mets-land, the team placed Starling Marte on the bereavement list, called reliever Stephen Nogosek back up from Syracuse, and also recalled Adonis Medina as today's 27th man for the doubleheader. Also in Mets-land, the team placed Starling Marte on the bereavement list, called reliever Stephen Nogosek back up from Syracuse, and also recalled Adonis Medina as today's 27th man for the doubleheader.

This one is going to sting for manager Buck Showalter. The Mets, though still atop the National League East division, have lost three of their last five games. Marte is batting .266 with 37 hits, 20 RBIs, and five stolen bases this season. Over their last five games, he's hitting .286 with six hits, three of which are doubles. While some other Mets batters have been struggling recently, Marte is continuing his excellent season, but now the Mets will have to make due without him. DiComo reports that they have recalled Adonis Medina and Stephen Nogosek from Triple-A Syracuse to accomodate the absences of Marte and Megill.

The Mets are 5-5 in their last 10 games. They're still more than five games ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies for the division lead, but the Mets need to be careful. The Phillies just won a three-game road series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. They are not to be ignored.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt