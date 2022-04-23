New York Mets vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions April 22, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The New York Mets head out west to play the Arizona Diamondbacks for the second time in this young season. The Diamondbacks were in New York just two series ago, where they were outscored 17-6 in those three games. The D-backs will look to have better luck at home.

"...Buck Showalter's strategy behind the steal to negate the Diamondbacks' appeal last night" - @ MLB Network

The New York Mets are off to an historic start this season. They have won their first four series of the season for only the third time in franchise history. They currently sit in first place in the National League East, four games ahead of the Braves and Marlins.

"Another series win!" - @Mets

This will be an interesting game from a pitching perspective, because it's the second start for both pitchers. Impressively, neither has allowed a run in 2022.

New York Mets vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Match Details

Fixture: New York Mets vs Arizona Diamondbacks

Date & Time: Wednesday, April 22, 9:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Chase Field, Pheonix, Arizona

New York Mets vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Betting Odds

Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st Mets -125 Over 8.5 (-115) Yes (-106) Diamondbacks +105 Under 8.5 (1015) No (-114)

New York Mets vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Best Picks

David Peterson has looked great in the two games he has pitched this season. Historically, Peterson pitches for contact, and he is not a strikeout pitcher. In a stadium like Chase Field, there is plenty of space to allow the ball to fly. However, his prop is low today, and this Diamondbacks team strikes out a lot.

David Peterson Over 3.5 Strikeouts (-150)

After a disappointing year where Francisco Lindor was dealing with injuries, he has turned things around this season. He leads the Mets in almost every statistic, and there's no reason to expect that to change on this road trip. To get a hit, Lindor (-220) is an easy leg to add to any parlay, but for the straight bettors, look for an RBI by the shortstop.

Francisco Lindor Over .5 RBIs (+140)

New York Mets vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Prediction

The Mets are a wrecking ball right now, and it is going to take a lot more than the Diamondbacks to slow them down. So many people were incredulous when the Mets were predicted to be a top team in the National League, and while it is far too early to call them a contender, they have started one heck of a betting bandwagon.

Mets (-125) & Under 8.5 Runs (-105)

